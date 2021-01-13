New York City, NY, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Working out is important, everyone knows this, but that does not mean it stops feeling like a chore. The thought of leaving bed in the morning to go out in the cold and exercise can defeat even the strongest warrior. This is why, when setting fitness goals, it is important to pick a workout regimen that is as fun as it is effective. There are workout regimens that require no special equipment and can use the weight off the body itself to burn off those extra pounds. These workouts are known as HIIT or High Intensity Interval Training workouts, and they are the newest trend in the fitness industry.

About One & Done Workout

One & Done Workout is a digital exercise program for busy people who want effective results. It contains 14 days’ worth of workout combinations that can be followed along easily. This program is entirely online and modeled after the live training sessions of trainer Meredith Shirk. It works by boosting the body’s natural metabolism through a training system called SIT or Sprint Interval Training. SIT entails exercising for 20 seconds and then allowing the body one minute of rest, and repeating this cycle for 7 minutes. The videos are really high definition and feature different exercise combinations for a 14-day program.

Benefits of One & Done Workout

Better Endurance – This workout program improves endurance and makes it easier to do simple everyday activities like walking, running, cycling, and other exercises.

This workout program improves endurance and makes it easier to do simple everyday activities like walking, running, cycling, and other exercises. Improved Sleep – Anyone who exercises regularly will confirm that being physically active throughout the day and exercising regularly is the key to resting and sleeping deeply. This workout does just that. As a result of sound sleep, anyone who does this workout wakes up feeling rejuvenated and refreshed in the morning.

Anyone who exercises regularly will confirm that being physically active throughout the day and exercising regularly is the key to resting and sleeping deeply. This workout does just that. As a result of sound sleep, anyone who does this workout wakes up feeling rejuvenated and refreshed in the morning. Increased Muscle Power – The sprint interval workout included in this exercise program improves the muscle power in the lower half of the body, resulting in a stronger core. Research has shown that this workout results in tighter thigh and butt muscles.

The sprint interval workout included in this exercise program improves the muscle power in the lower half of the body, resulting in a stronger core. Research has shown that this workout results in tighter thigh and butt muscles. Stronger Metabolism – This workout makes the body burn more calories and accelerates the rate at which the body burns fat. Over time, users of this program will notice that their metabolism is faster and they are burning more calories than they did when they started out with.

This workout makes the body burn more calories and accelerates the rate at which the body burns fat. Over time, users of this program will notice that their metabolism is faster and they are burning more calories than they did when they started out with. Greater Flexibility – This workout is designed to pump more oxygen into muscles, making them stronger and more flexible. The more one does this workout, the greater flexibility they see in their movement. They will find it easy to do moves that they found difficult before.

This workout is designed to pump more oxygen into muscles, making them stronger and more flexible. The more one does this workout, the greater flexibility they see in their movement. They will find it easy to do moves that they found difficult before. Lose Weight Quick – With the help of this workout, people can lose weight like never before. The body’s metabolic multipliers get activated when one does sprint internal training as taught in this workout program. The extra fat just melts off.

With the help of this workout, people can lose weight like never before. The body’s metabolic multipliers get activated when one does sprint internal training as taught in this workout program. The extra fat just melts off. Greater Confidence – Investing in one’s health is the greatest decision one can make for themselves. Taking charge of health and fitness and starting to work on it daily injects a dose of confidence and assurance in one’s abilities.

Purchasing One & Done Workout

The entire One & Done Workout plan is available for just $29. Once the customer clicks on Order Now, they are taken to a checkout page to enter their contact details and payment information to complete the order. The website accepts all major credit cards.

When customers log in to the portal after completing the purchase, an in-depth manual explains the entire program in detail complete with images to display every step. This prepares the users even before they have officially started the program by demonstrating all the movements they can expect.

The program also comes with two exciting freebies: Keto Meal Plan, containing a 10-day Keto Restart meal plan with recipes, and a book of Detoxifying Smoothie Recipes, with as many as 151 recipes for green and red smoothies. The green smoothie recipes help in flattening the belly, while the red smoothie recipes detoxify from within.

Money Back Guarantee

The One & Done Workout is designed to be simple and easy enough for anyone to do. It is also priced in a way that most people can afford it. This is why the makers of this program offer a money back guarantee. Anyone who wants to give this program a go can do so, while being completely free of risk. If customers are dissatisfied with the product and feel that it is not working for them or doing what it claimed, then they have the option of asking for a refund. The makers of One & Done Workout offer a 60 day, no-questions-asked money back guarantee on their program.

FAQs

What is the suitable age to try out this workout?

One & Done exercise program has been designed keeping in mind the needs and comfort of all ages, genders, and fitness levels. Even people in their 60s and 70s can do this program. Users are advised to start with what they can and slowly build up endurance over time.

Can overweight or obese people do this program?

This program is designed for all fitness levels. People can start with what they are comfortable with, do their best, and slowly expand their movement range. The program is a variant of different combinations designed to get users their flexibility back in no time.

Can people who have not exercised for a long time do this program?

It does not matter how many years it has been since the users of this program regularly exercised. Users can still reach their desired weight goals, become stronger, and discover new joy in moving their body.

Does this program require any equipment?

Not at all! The exercises taught in this program only use the body weight of the participant. They can be done at any time of the day, be it in the living room, backyard, or anywhere there is some space to stretch.

Can people with heart issues do this program?

People with heart conditions or any other pre-existing health conditions are advised to consult their doctors before starting this exercise regimen. However, according to the website, many people with heart conditions have tried out this program and reported that their heart is much stronger and blood pressure much more stable than it was before the program.

How soon does this program yield results?

This program claims to give results from the very first day itself. After completing the first video lesson, clients have reported sleeping better and feeling lighter. In a week, the program brings back strength into the body, and in two weeks, the body is strong enough to carry out a full set of movements without difficulty.

Can people with back issues do this?

Absolutely. The only precaution people with back issues need to take is to start out slowly. They need to listen to their body and build up their endurance as they go. People who have had back issues can be more hurt by not doing exercises than by attempting them, because the former weakens back muscles greatly. When these people slowly ease themselves into exercising, their backs thank them.

Why is this not available on YouTube?

The kind of sprint interval training taught in this program isn’t being taught anywhere on the internet. This is an exclusively designed program for people of all ages and fitness levels. That’s why this program is exclusive and paid instead of being free on YouTube.

Does this program require a diet change?

Not really, unless someone has a really unhealthy diet like lots of junk and sugary, processed food. Just basic changes like drinking lots of water, eating leafy greens, including fruits and protein in daily diet, and cutting back on alcohol, sugar, and junk food should be enough.

Can people with arthritis do this program?

Yes. Just like people with bad backs, people with arthritis also need to take their time with this program.

Can the cost of this program be refunded?

The program comes with a 60-day, hassle free money back guarantee and return policy which can be availed if a customer finds that the program does not do what it promises.

Are there recurring payments for this program?

Nope! There are no surprise or hidden costs, just a one-time investment of $29 and the whole program is available to the user from day one.

Final Verdict

Workouts need to be easy and accessible in order to be effective. Most workout regimens are too strict, require a lot of equipment, and have difficult movements that can’t be done by everybody. The makers of One & Day workout claim that it is accessible for people of all ages and fitness levels. It requires no equipment and no major diet changes, and can be done anywhere. The fact that it comes with exciting freebies like two recipe books is another perk. It also claims to help people with heart conditions, back problems, and arthritis. This program sounds like a good regimen to incorporate in daily life to maintain fitness.

Email - support@sveltetraining.com

