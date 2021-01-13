Raleigh, NC, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the market-leading provider of enterprise regulatory compliance solutions to banks, broker-dealers, insurance companies and brokers, is pleased to announce its appointment of Chris Heggelund to the role of Chief Client Officer (CCO). In this role, Heggelund will direct RegEd’s Implementation, Customer Success and ongoing Customer Support functions to drive continuous client satisfaction, and meet and exceed growth objectives.



"Chris is an industry veteran who has spent the last twenty years in the InsureTech space, with the last decade building world-class services organizations. He brings a deep understanding of insurance licensing and securities regulation, technology and customer success best practices to RegEd," said John M. Schobel, RegEd CEO and Founder. "His proven ability to execute strategies that deliver best-in-class customer service will help ensure RegEd’s continued success."

Heggelund is a highly accomplished business leader with significant experience in leading client services organizations through transformation focused on client onboarding, relationship management and customer success to deliver consistent revenue growth and client satisfaction. In his prior career Chris held senior leadership positions in large U.S. and multi-national corporations focused on software solutions for the insurance vertical, responsible for leading and maturing their professional services, customer support, solution architecture, managed services and customer success functions.

“I’m thrilled that Chris has joined RegEd at this exciting point in our growth,” continued Schobel. “He’s a strong addition to our executive team and I’m confident that he’ll make material contributions to RegEd’s future.”

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise compliance solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, visit www.reged.com/.

Eric Clements eric.clements@reged.com