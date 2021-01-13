REHOVOT, Israel and WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations, today announced that Roni Mamluk, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ayala, will present at the Noble Capital Markets 17th Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 1:30 pm ET.



A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Noble conference portal at nobleconference.com. A recording of the presentation may also be accessed the following day by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Ayala’s website at ir.ayalapharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentations.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. Ayala’s approach is focused on predicating, identifying and addressing tumorigenic drivers of cancer through a combination of its bioinformatics platform and next-generation sequencing to deliver targeted therapies to underserved patient populations. The company has two product candidates under development, AL101 and AL102, targeting the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors to treat a variety of tumors including Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL), Desmoid Tumors and Multiple Myeloma (MM) (in collaboration with Novartis). Ayala’s lead product candidate, AL101, has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA and is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with ACC (ACCURACY) bearing Notch activating mutations and in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with TNBC (TENACITY) bearing Notch activating mutations and other gene rearrangements. For more information, visit www.ayalapharma.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Julie Seidel

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

+1-212-362-1200

Julie.seidel@sternir.com

Ayala Pharmaceuticals:

+1-857-444-0553

info@ayalapharma.com