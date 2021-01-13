HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. eastern time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 888-204-4368 and asking for the Crown Castle call (access code 4975846) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. The conference call may also be accessed live over the Internet at http://investor.crowncastle.com. Any supplemental materials for the call will be posted on the Crown Castle website at http://investor.crowncastle.com.



A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, January 28, 2021, through 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, and may be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and using access code 4975846. An audio archive will also be available on the company’s website at http://investor.crowncastle.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major US market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

