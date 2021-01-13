ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, is reporting record fulfillment volumes in its operations business unit, PFS, during the fourth quarter of 2020.
“Our strong Q4 and holiday performance was driven by our PFS team’s deep commitment to serving our clients during this peak period for their businesses,” said Mike Willoughby, CEO of PFSweb. “PFS has performed at a high level for its clients throughout 2020, with pandemic-related stay-at-home mandates accelerating eCommerce demand trends throughout the year. I am extremely proud of our team’s hard work to accommodate these increased volumes while preserving our high quality of service and differentiated direct-to-consumer offerings.”
Willoughby continued: “The strategic investments we have made to expand our fulfillment center footprint and capacity – as well as our distribution and contact center personnel – have allowed us to address elevated holiday order volumes with optimal speed and efficiency. In addition, our select RetailConnect and CloudPick holiday deployments have helped expand the breadth of our fulfillment enablement with ‘asset-light’ opportunities. These improvements not only address our clients’ evolving retail needs, but also support PFSweb’s long-term growth strategy. As we continue to operate in a heightened eCommerce demand environment, we remain dedicated to facilitating safe and exceptional customer experiences across all of the brands we serve.”
PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.
Investor Relations:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
PFSW@gatewayir.com
