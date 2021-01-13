SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) investors to submit their losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations.



Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Penumbra misled investors about the company’s flagship products for treating ischemic stroke.

On Nov. 9, 2020, research firm Quintessential Capital Management (“QCM”) published a scathing report about “Penumbra and its ‘killer catheter’”, concluding: (1) “Penumbra’s flagship ‘Jet 7’ device is linked to 18 recorded deaths, 39 injuries: this might be only the ‘tip of the iceberg;’” (2) “[t]he device is unsafe and unmarketable: we believe an FDA class 1 recall highly likely”; (3) “Penumbra may have been highly misleading in critical parts of its communication with doctors and investors;” and, (4) “[d]espite appearances, financial metrics are rapidly deteriorating, anticipating a possible sharp drop in sales.”

Then, on Dec. 8, 2020, QCM published another report accusing Penumbra of using a fake character to generate supporting scientific literature for its products. According to QCM, “[t]his fraudulent character appears to have been fabricated by management in a reckless attempt to hide its involvement with critical research produced with significant undisclosed conflicts of interest.” Significantly, Penumbra later admitted its co-founder, Arani Bose, was the real author of certain challenged literature.

Then, on Dec. 15, 2020, Penumbra announced it was voluntarily recalling all configurations of its JET 7 Xtra Flex device because it may be susceptible to damage during use and subsequent patient injury or death.

Most recently, on Dec. 28, 2020, research firm Marcus Aurelius Value published a report concluding Penumbra’s recall was not just a matter of “bad luck” but “instead symptomatic of more pervasive rot.” The report accuses Penumbra of improperly using a small Tennessee entity as the “‘independent’ core lab used to adjudicate many of Penumbra’s clinical studies since at least 2013 even though it is registered to the wife of a Penumbra scientific author and site investigator.”

These events have driven the price of Penumbra shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investor losses and whether Penumbra misled investors about the Jet 7 device’s safety,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

