Denver, Colorado, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHM Brands and its wholly owned subsidiary Panhandle Milling, in partnership with Navajo Agricultural Products Industry (NAPI) donated food for families in need over this past Christmas holiday. In total Panhandle Milling donated over 28,000 pounds of flour to be distributed to the Navajo Nation through non-profit and church organizations.

NAPI coordinated the deliveries to each organization and assisted with transporting the donated flour.

“We believe that during these uncertain times any business that is in a position to help their community has the responsibility to do so.” said Peter Bisaccia, president of PHM Brands. “Panhandle Milling was honored to be able to provide NAPI and the Navajo Nation with over 28,000 LBS of Navajo Pride All Purpose flour. It was packaged with love and care, from our mill. This is a stressful time for many individuals in our country, and our communities. At Panhandle Milling, we believe no family should go hungry and no parent should have to struggle to put nutritious food on the table for their children. Small acts of kindness done by many can change the world.”

In May of 2020, the Navajo Nation surpassed New York in COVID-19 cases per capita. As of November 20, 2020, the Navajo Nation had 14,441 positive COVID-19 cases and 623 deaths related to COVID-19. Unemployment in the Navajo Nation is currently 48.5%*.

“The day of the flour donation to our local Navajo communities was a great experience!” Said Derrick Dona, NAPI Sales Coordinator, “I had the pleasure of speaking with multiple community helpers, each with inspiring stories of helping the local people. I was excited to meet different groups of people who have a shared passion to help their communities.”

About Panhandle Milling

Panhandle Milling operates mills across the country and specializes in milling, mixing and packaging for grain-based products. Panhandle Milling prides itself as a food creation partner utilizing In-house customized formulation coupled with superior conventional and organic products resourced through local farming relationships to bring exceptional products to store shelves. Panhandle Milling operates the Navajo Pride Flour Mill located at NAPI in Farmington, New Mexico, under contract.

About PHM Brands

PHM Brands is a vertically integrated agricultural technology company headquartered in Denver, CO that specializes in milling, milling biproducts, ingredients, and food safety. Subsidiaries include product leaders in wheat germ oil, flour, and food sanitization. To learn more visit https://phmbrands.com/.

