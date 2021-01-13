CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw” or, the “Corporation”) announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the resolutions proposed in Shaw’s management proxy circular were adopted.
The detailed results from the annual shareholder meeting are as follows.
|1. Election of each of the following thirteen nominees as directors of the Corporation (by ballot):
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Peter J. Bissonnette
|20,254,813
|99.965
|7,042
|0.035
|Adrian I. Burns
|20,256,113
|99.972
|5,742
|0.028
|Christina J. Clark
|20,260,140
|99.992
|1,715
|0.008
|Richard R. Green
|20,256,821
|99.975
|5,034
|0.025
|Gregg Keating
|20,258,812
|99.985
|3,043
|0.015
|Michael W. O’Brien
|20,256,893
|99.976
|4,962
|0.024
|Paul K. Pew
|20,260,012
|99.991
|1,843
|0.009
|Jeffrey C. Royer
|20,260,052
|99.991
|1,803
|0.009
|Bradley S. Shaw
|20,260,780
|99.995
|1,075
|0.005
|Mike Sievert
|20,261,152
|99.997
|703
|0.003
|Carl E. Vogel
|20,260,252
|99.992
|1,603
|0.008
|Sheila C. Weatherill
|20,255,301
|99.968
|6,554
|0.032
|Steven A. White
|20,261,093
|99.996
|762
|0.004
|2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Corporation (by ballot):
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|20,261,380
|99.998
|475
|0.002
About Shaw Communications Inc.
Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.
Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Shaw Investor Relations investor.relations@sjrb.ca
Shaw Communications Inc.
Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
