CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw” or, the “Corporation”) announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the resolutions proposed in Shaw’s management proxy circular were adopted.



The detailed results from the annual shareholder meeting are as follows.

1. Election of each of the following thirteen nominees as directors of the Corporation (by ballot): Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Peter J. Bissonnette 20,254,813 99.965 7,042 0.035 Adrian I. Burns 20,256,113 99.972 5,742 0.028 Christina J. Clark 20,260,140 99.992 1,715 0.008 Richard R. Green 20,256,821 99.975 5,034 0.025 Gregg Keating 20,258,812 99.985 3,043 0.015 Michael W. O’Brien 20,256,893 99.976 4,962 0.024 Paul K. Pew 20,260,012 99.991 1,843 0.009 Jeffrey C. Royer 20,260,052 99.991 1,803 0.009 Bradley S. Shaw 20,260,780 99.995 1,075 0.005 Mike Sievert 20,261,152 99.997 703 0.003 Carl E. Vogel 20,260,252 99.992 1,603 0.008 Sheila C. Weatherill 20,255,301 99.968 6,554 0.032 Steven A. White 20,261,093 99.996 762 0.004





2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Corporation (by ballot): Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 20,261,380 99.998 475 0.002

