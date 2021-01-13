Dallas, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexipol, the leading content, policy and training platform for public safety and local government, today announced the introduction of its Local Government Administration Policy Manual and Management Platform. The new nationwide offering provides a complete administrative policy solution for any-size municipality or county.

“We continue to invest and create solutions local leaders can use to deliver consistent policies across all divisions of a municipality and to position the agencies to better serve their communities,” said Lexipol Chief Revenue Officer Chuck Corbin. “Lexipol’s Local Government Administration Policy Manual and Management Platform provides a starting point for each community to be current on the latest information across a range of areas to then adapt and implement to meet their unique needs and challenges.”

The subscription-based service includes an online delivery platform and mobile app for policy distribution and management, accountability tracking and short, scenario-based training bulletins to enhance content understanding. Municipalities can also choose to import their policies and use the platform features for streamlined policy and training management.

The Local Government Administration Policy Manual and Management Platform helps municipalities ensure they have the most up-to-date, complete and consistent policies in place, which enhances organizational effectiveness by providing uniform policy management and training across departments. Developed by industry professionals and public sector attorneys, the Lexipol Local Government Administration Policy Manual and Management Platform includes approximately 50 policies continuously updated to meet changes in federal laws and best practices. Policies cover a wide range of topics, including standards of conduct, ADA compliance and social media use.

To learn more about Lexipol’s Local Government solutions, please visit: www.lexipol.com/industries/local-government.

About Lexipol

Lexipol is the nation’s leading content, policy and training platform for public safety and local government, with a suite of online services dedicated to reducing risk and improving safety. Our solutions encompass policies, training, funding assistance, and news and analysis, including the online digital communities Police1, FireRescue1, EMS1, Corrections1 and Gov1. With principal offices in Dallas, Texas, and Irvine, California, Lexipol serves more than 2 million public safety professionals in 8,100 agencies and municipalities across the United States. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com.

