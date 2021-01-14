PUNE, India, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Diabetic Food Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, production and consumption, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The global diabetic food market size was estimated to be US$ 7.5 billion in 2019 and expected to reach US$ 11.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4%. The number of diabetes patients is increasing globally due to changing lifestyles as a consequence of rapid urbanization. In addition to this, the awareness regarding diabetes and other problems caused due to diabetes is also increasing. Nutrition and physical activity are being adopted on a wide scale to deal with the health risks due to diabetes. Additionally, increasing utilization of sugar alternatives such as acesulfame potassium, and aspartame is anticipated to support the market growth. Diabetic food products help in maintaining low blood glucose level, blood pressure, and cholesterol, and helps in maintaining healthy weight owing to low calorie content. These factors are anticipated to be the major forces dynamically shaping the diabetic food market during the forecast period.

Rising demand for diabetic confectionaries to drive diabetic food market

The global diabetic food market can be segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the global diabetic food market is segmented into dairy products, confectionery, beverages, snacks, spreads, and others. Among the product types, the diabetic confectionary and beverages collectively accounted for largest market share in 2018 owing to high demand for these products. Low calorie and low sugar beverages are highly preferred by diabetic patients as well as athletes to curb excess calorie consumption, thereby contributing a prominent share to the diabetic food market. Additionally, the diabetic confectionary is anticipated to be the fastest growing food type owing to rising preference for cookies, and other dairy products across the globe.

Online distribution of diabetic food to gain popularity in coming years

Based on distribution channel, the global diabetic food market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, pharmacies, online stores, and others. The sale of diabetic food through supermarket & hypermarket dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to be the dominating sales channel throughput the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of a wide range of products from different food producers & rising penetration of supermarket & hypermarket across the globe. Sale of diabetic food products through online distribution channel is anticipated to be the fastest growing distribution channel during the forecast period. Online avenues are convenient and are gaining popularity worldwide for delivery of different food products. Moreover, rising penetration of online food delivery platforms is anticipated to contribute towards the growth in sale of diabetic foods through online distribution channels.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2018 owing to presence of a large number of type 2 diabetic patients. Furthermore, with rising awareness regarding the health problems caused due to diabetes and increasing preference for low calorie and low sugar food products, the diabetic food market is anticipated to witness steady growth in North America. Diabetic food market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to propel during the forecast period owing to rising demand fueled by rising awareness about diabetes.

Major players dominating the global diabetic food market include Chapman's, Fifty 50 Foods, LP, Kellogg Co., Mars, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, PepsiCo, TFI Holdings (Amber Lynn), The Coca-Cola Company, and Unilever.

