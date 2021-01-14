WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: BPFH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Boston Private’s agreement to be acquired by SVB Financial Group. Under the terms of the agreement, Boston Private’s shareholders will $2.10 in cash and 0.0228 shares of SVB Financial per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-boston-private-financial-holdings-inc.

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ GS: SMTX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to SMTC’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of H.I.G. Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, SMTC’s shareholders will receive $6.044 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-smtc-corporation.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ GS: WTRE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Watford’s agreement to be acquired by Arch Capital Group Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, Watford’s shareholders will $31.50 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-watford-holdings-ltd.

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MGLN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Magellan Health’s agreement to be acquired by Centene Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Magellan’s shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-magellan-health-inc.

