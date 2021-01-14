WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Red Lion’s agreement to be acquired by Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Red Lion’s shareholders will $3.50 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-red-lion-hotels-corporation .

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: FLIR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to FLIR Systems’ agreement to be acquired by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Under the terms of the agreement, FLIR Systems’ shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne Technologies per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-flir-systems-inc .

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HCAP ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Harvest Capital’s agreement to be acquired by Portman Ridge Finance Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Harvest Capital’s shareholders will receive an amount in cash and a number of shares of Portman Ridge per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-harvest-capital-credit-corporation .

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRGX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PRGX’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Ardian North America Fund II, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement PRGX’s shareholders will receive $7.71 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-prgx-global-inc .

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: