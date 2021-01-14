VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) reports that it has, subject to exchange approval, granted an aggregate 4,620,000 stock options to 6 directors and 3 officers with an exercise price of $0.10. All options granted are subject to vesting provisions and have a 5 year term.



For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Mining Limited website at www.rugbymining.com

RUGBY MINING LIMITED

Bryce Roxburgh

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Rob Grey, VP Corporate Communications

Tel: 604.688.4941 Fax: 604.687.3141

Toll-free: 1.855.688.4941 Suite 810, 789 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1H2

info@rugbymining.com



NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE