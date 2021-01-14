The Next Level Lounge inside the new flagship Fogo location in Coral Gables will be the perfect place to linger featuring a premium scotch and bourbon menu and hand-rolled cigars. Fogo.com.

Inside The Butchery at Fogo’s new flagship Coral Gables location, Fogo’s gaucho chefs will butcher and serve high quality cuts of meat from The Butchery for guests to grill at home. Fogo.com.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Fogo de Chão, please note that in the third and fifth paragraph of the release, Harrison Design should have just been Harrison. The corrected release follows:

Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover “what’s next” at every turn, today announced it has signed a lease agreement to open an all-new restaurant experience in Coral Gables, Fla. Slated to open by the end of 2021, the restaurant will be situated within The Plaza Coral Gables, South Florida’s highly anticipated mixed-use shopping, dining, office, hospitality and entertainment destination. In addition to a Fogo restaurant, the flagship location will feature The Butchery and Next Level Lounge, two destinations new to Fogo in the U.S., to offer guests an elevated experience that leverages core equities of butchery and Brazilian hospitality.



“Fogo de Chão is steeped in 40 years of rich history that spans the globe. What started in the foothills of Brazil has now grown to become so much more than just a steakhouse, and with our new flagship destination in The Plaza Coral Gables, we are once again reimagining how guests can discover the best of our brand beyond a traditional restaurant setting,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “Our expertise in butchery and well-known Brazilian hospitality are further enhanced by the addition of The Butchery and Next Level Lounge. These newest features exemplify the one-of-a-kind experience our guests enjoy, giving everyone new ways to truly discover what’s next at Fogo each time they dine with us.”

Fogo’s newest location will be part of an over $700 million ground-up development being developed by Agave Holdings LLC. The restaurant, designed in partnership with architecture and design firm Harrison, will be a mixed use of indoor and outdoor dining space with natural wood finishes, dramatic chandeliers across a vaulted ceiling and additional experiential elements launched in Fogo’s Brazilian locations, including a first-of-its-kind Butchery and sophisticated Next Level Lounge and cigar bar that balances modern elegance with timeless heritage.

Guests can enjoy a glass of South American wine and charcuterie in The Butchery as they consult with Fogo’s expert butchers, their gaucho chefs, on the best cut of meat, freshly carved and packaged to grill at home. Bottles of South American wines, artisanal cheeses and other Brazilian-inspired menu items will be available to enjoy around the butcher’s table or for purchase. In the Next Level Lounge, guests will be able to relax with a craft cocktail, featuring a premium whiskey and bourbon menu, and purchase hand-rolled cigars.

Fogo’s “next level” design concept, which began in 2019 with a complete remodel of Fogo’s Jardins location in São Paulo, Brazil, evokes the warmth and hospitality known throughout Southern Brazilian culture. Harrison considered every detail in the creation of the new flagship location, including rich textures, timeless colors, cozy furnishings and traditional nods to the culture of Fogo’s home country.

Only a 20-minute drive from the city of Miami, The Plaza Coral Gables will include a Loews 5 star business luxury hotel, with meeting space for business and social events, class “A” offices, street-level shopping and dining areas, residential townhomes and apartments in the reimagined Ponce Circle Park.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a leading Brazilian steakhouse specializing in the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meats over open flame, all of which are carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, there are currently 55 locations throughout Brazil, the United States, Mexico and the Middle East.

Fogo’s distinctive and authentic Brazilian dining experience begins with the seasonal Market Table and Feijoada Bar, which includes seasonal salads, soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more. The restaurant features a variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted by gaucho chefs, plus seafood, desserts, signature cocktails and an award-winning wine list. In addition to the Full Churrasco Experience, Fogo offers its guests multiple ways to enjoy the experience at varying price points, including weekday lunch starting at $15; weekend Brazilian Brunch; a Bar Fogo menu that features smaller, sharable plates, Brazilian-inspired cocktails and all-day happy hour. Fogo now offers an array of catering, takeout and delivery options, including Fogo To-Go, which allow guests to enjoy individual meals, a la carte offerings and ready-to-eat or ready-to-grill Fogo Experience bundles from the comfort of home.

For an inside look into the history and heritage of the gaucho culture, visit Fogo.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The Plaza Coral Gables

The Plaza Coral Gables was conceived with the business district in mind, to ensure we revitalize this city section while keeping the beauty and balance of its design as a priority while bringing a full range of services and opportunities to the community, including a high-end hotel with meeting space for business and social events, class “A” offices, street-level shopping and dining areas, residential townhomes and apartments. The new design incorporates an almost 1 acre open to the public plaza facing Ponce de Leon Blvd. and the soon-to-be-improved Ponce Circle Park.

The project was designed in line with the latest city regulations, respecting and preserving the traditional aesthetic character Coral Gables is famous for. This unique project was inspired by the idea of delivering major improvements in what was, until now, a long-abandoned area. The Plaza Coral Gables will have a positive impact on the quality of life and safety of the community as a whole, through the creation of new spaces for recreation and the promotion of artistic, cultural and outdoor activities.

For more information about The Plaza Coral Gables, please visit www.theplazacoralgables.com.

