New York, NY, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has named 95 members ACM Fellows for wide-ranging and fundamental contributions in areas including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, computer graphics, computational biology, data science, human-computer interaction, software engineering, theoretical computer science, and virtual reality, among other areas. The accomplishments of the 2020 ACM Fellows have driven innovations that ushered in significant improvements across many areas of technology, industry, and personal life.
The ACM Fellows program recognizes the top 1% of ACM Members for their outstanding accomplishments in computing and information technology and/or outstanding service to ACM and the larger computing community. Fellows are nominated by their peers, with nominations reviewed by a distinguished selection committee.
“This year our task in selecting the 2020 Fellows was a little more challenging, as we had a record number of nominations from around the world,” explained ACM President Gabriele Kotsis. “The 2020 ACM Fellows have demonstrated excellence across many disciplines of computing. These men and women have made pivotal contributions to technologies that are transforming whole industries, as well as our personal lives. We fully expect that these new ACM Fellows will continue to be in the vanguard of their respective fields.”
Underscoring ACM’s global reach, the 2020 Fellows represent universities, corporations and research centers in Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Germany, Israel, Japan, The Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
The contributions of the 2020 Fellows run the gamut of the computing field―including algorithms, networks, computer architecture, robotics, distributed systems, software development, wireless systems, and web science--to name a few.
Additional information about the 2020 ACM Fellows, as well as previously named ACM Fellows, is available through the ACM Fellows site.
2020 ACM Fellows
Daniel J. Abadi
University of Maryland
For contributions to distributed databases, column-store databases, deterministic databases, graph databases, and stream databases
James Allan
University of Massachusetts Amherst
For contributions to information retrieval, including topic detection and tracking
Srinivas Aluru
Georgia Institute of Technology
For contributions to parallel methods in computational biology and leadership in data science
Andrea C. Arpaci-Dusseau
University of Wisconsin
For contributions to storage and computer systems
Remzi Arpaci-Dusseau
University of Wisconsin
For contributions to storage and computer systems
Suman Banerjee
University of Wisconsin-Madison
For contributions to design, implementation, and tools of wireless systems.
Manuel Blum
Carnegie Mellon University
For contributions to the foundations of computational complexity theory and its application to cryptography and program checking
Lionel Briand
University of Ottawa and University of Luxembourg
For contributions to automated software testing
David Brooks
Harvard University
For contributions to software and hardware design for power-efficient computer architectures
Ran Canetti
Boston University
For contributions to cryptography and computer security
John Canny
University of California, Berkeley
For contributions in robotics, machine perception, human-computer interaction, and ubiquitous computing
Anantha Chandrakasan
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
For energy-efficient design methodologies and circuits that enabled ultralow-power wireless sensors and computing devices
Yao-Wen Chang
National Taiwan University
For contributions to algorithmic electronic design automation
Moses Charikar
Stanford University
For design of efficient algorithmic techniques for big data, hashing, approximation algorithms, and metric embeddings
Yiran Chen
Duke University
For contributions to nonvolatile memory technologies
Graham R. Cormode
University of Warwick
For contributions to data summarization and privacy enabling data management and analysis
Patrick Cousot
New York University
For contributions to programming languages through the invention and development of abstract interpretation
Mathieu Desbrun
Inria/Ecole Polytechnique/California Institute of Technology For contributions to geometry processing and discrete differential geometry
Whitfield Diffie
Findora Advanced Research Center
For the invention of asymmetric public-key cryptography and the promulgation of a practical cryptographic key-exchange method
Bonnie J. Dorr
Institute for Human and Machine Cognition
For human-centered and linguistically inspired approaches to natural language processing
Nicholas Duffield
Texas A&M University
For contributions to network measurement and analysis.
Alan Edelman
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
For contributions to algorithms and languages for numerical and scientific computing
Thomas Eiter
TU Wien
For contributions to knowledge representation and reasoning, logic programming, and declarative problem solving
Cormac Flanagan
University of California, Santa Cruz
For contributions to static and dynamic program debugging and verification methods
Jodi Forlizzi
Carnegie Mellon University
For contributions to design research in human-computer interaction
Dieter Fox
University of Washington
For contributions to probabilistic state estimation, RGB-D perception, and learning for robotics and computer vision
Sanjay Ghemawat
For contributions to distributed systems design
Antonio Gonzalez
Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya
For contributions to the design of energy-efficient and resilient computer architectures.
Andrew D. Gordon
Microsoft Research and University of Edinburgh
For contributions to programming languages: their principles, logic, usability, and trustworthiness
Steven Gribble
For contributions to virtualization technology across clusters, servers, and networks
Susanne E. Hambrusch
Purdue University
For research and leadership contributions to computer science education.
Martin Hellman
Stanford University
For the invention of asymmetric public-key cryptography and the promulgation of a practical cryptographic key-exchange method
Nicholas Higham
University of Manchester
For contributions to numerical linear algebra, numerical stability analysis, and communication of mathematics
C. Anthony (“Tony”) R. Hoare
University of Cambridge
For contributions to the theory of programming, and its application to the practice of engineering of software.
Holger H. Hoos
Universiteit Leiden
For contributions to automated algorithm selection and configuration for optimization and machine learning
Ihab F. Ilyas
University of Waterloo
For contributions to data cleaning and data integration
Lizy Kurian John
University of Texas at Austin
For contributions to the design, modeling and benchmarking of computer architectures
Joost-Pieter Katoen
RWTH Aachen University
For contributions to model checking of software and probabilistic systems
Nam Sung Kim
University of Illinois
For contributions to design and modeling of power-efficient computer architectures
Sven Koenig
University of Southern California
For contributions to artificial intelligence, including heuristic search and multi-agent coordination
David Kotz
Dartmouth College
For contributions to the security, privacy, and usability of mobile systems
Arvind Krishnamurthy
University of Washington
For contributions to networks and distributed computer systems
Ravi Kumar
Google Research
For contributions to web science modeling, analytics, and algorithms
Zhou Kun
Zhejiang University
For contributions to computer graphics
Brian Levine
University of Massachusetts Amherst
For contributions to network forensics, security, and privacy, and for thwarting crimes against children
Kevin Leyton-Brown
University of British Columbia
For contributions to artificial intelligence, including computational game theory, multi-agent systems, machine learning, and optimization
Xuelong Li
Northwestern Polytechnic University
For contributions to computing on and learning from higher-order data
Steven H. Low
Washington University in St. Louis
For contributions to adaptive real-time systems, real-time virtualization, and wireless cyber-physical systems
Chenyang Lu
Washington University
For contributions to the modeling and design of distributed systems
Samuel Madden
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
For contributions to data management and sensor computing systems
Scott Mahlke
University of Michigan
For contributions in compiler code generation for instruction level parallelism, and customized microprocessor architectures
David Maltz
Microsoft Azure
For contributions to networking infrastructure, including data center networking, network operating systems, and cloud networking
Volker Markl
TU Berlin
For contributions to query optimization, scalable data processing, and data programmability
Maja Mataric
University of Southern California
For contributions to socially assistive robotics and human-robot systems
Filippo Menczer
Indiana University
For research on the vulnerability of social media networks to disinformation and manipulation
Jose Meseguer
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
For the development of logical methods for design and verification of computational systems
Meredith Ringel Morris
Microsoft Research
For contributions to human-computer interaction, information retrieval, computer-supported cooperative work, and accessibility
Nachiappan Nagappan
Microsoft Research
For contributions to empirical software engineering and data-driven software development
Radhika Nagpal
Harvard University
For contributions to collective intelligence, including self-organizing systems and swarm robotics
Moni Naor
Weizmann Institute of Science
For contributions to the foundations of cryptography and theoretical computer science
Chandrasekhar Narayanaswami
IBM T.J. Watson Research Center
For design and development of the Linux Watch and SoulPad, which influenced wearable and mobile systems
Sam H. Noh
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology
For contributions to storage system software, including flash and byte-addressable non-volatile memory
Prakash Panangaden
McGill University
For making continuous state systems amenable to logical and computational treatment
Sethuraman Panchanathan
National Science Foundation
For contributions to multimedia technologies and leadership in the scientific community
Manish Parashar
University of Utah
For contributions to high-performance parallel and distributed computing and computational science
Keshab K. Parhi
University of Minnesota
For contributions to architectures and design tools for signal processing and networking accelerators
Haesun Park
Georgia Institute of Technology
For contributions to numerical algorithms, data analytics, and leadership in computational science and engineering
Gordon Plotkin
University of Edinburgh
For contributions to the science of programming languages, particularly their operational and denotational semantics
Michael O. Rabin
Harvard University
For the introduction of nondeterministic automata, probabilistic automata, and for contributions to computability and computational complexity theory
Kui Ren
Zhejiang University
For contributions to wireless system security and cloud data security
Paul Resnick
University of Michigan
For contributions to recommender systems, economics and computation, and online communities
Mary Beth Rosson
Pennsylvania State University
For contributions to human-computer interaction, including scenario-based design
Steven Salzberg
Johns Hopkins University
For contributions to computational biology, including software for DNA sequence analysis, alignment, and genome assembly
Sanjit Arunkumar Seshia
University of California, Berkeley
For contributions to formal verification, inductive synthesis, and cyber-physical systems
Adi Shamir
Weizmann Institute of Science
For contributions to the field of cryptography
Heng Tao Shen
University of Electronic Science and Technology of China
For contributions to large-scale multimedia content understanding, indexing and retrieval.
Amit Sheth
University of South Carolina
For contributions to data semantics and knowledge-enhanced computing
Adam Smith
Boston University
For contributions to data privacy and cryptography
Olga Sorkine-Hornung
ETH Zurich
For contributions to digital geometry processing, computer animation, computer graphics and visual computing
Rick L. Stevens
Argonne National Laboratory
For contributions in high-performance computing systems, collaborative environments, and tools for large-scale science initiatives
Peter Stone
University of Texas at Austin
For contributions to automated planning, learning, and multiagent systems with applications in robotics and ecommerce
Yufei Tao
Chinese University of Hong Kong
For contributions to algorithms for large scale data processing
Leandros Tassiulas
Yale University
For contributions to network control and optimization with applications in communication networks
Kenneth Lane Thompson
For contributions to the development of operating systems theory and for the implementation of the UNIX operating system
Andrew Tomkins
For contributions to face recognition, computer vision, and multimodal interaction
Olga Troyanskaya
Princeton University and Simons Foundation
For contributions to computational biology, data integration
Matthew A. Turk
Tokyo Institute of Technology and
University of California, Santa Barbara
For contributions to the understanding of the web and web-based social networks
Wil Van Der Aalst
RWTH Aachen University
For contributions to process mining, process management and data science
Toby Walsh
University of New South Wales Sydney, CSIRO Data61
For contributions to artificial intelligence
Wei Wang
University of California, Los Angeles
For contributions to the foundation and practice of data mining
Laurie Ann Williams
North Carolina State University
For contributions to empirical research on agile software development, software security, and software engineering education
Cathy H. Wu
University of Delaware
For contributions to bioinformatics, computational biology, knowledge mining and semantic data integration
Shuicheng Yan
YITU Technology
For contributions to visual content understanding techniques and application
Wang Yi
Uppsala University
For contributions to the automated analysis
and verification of real-time systems
Michael J. Zyda
University of Southern California
For contributions to game design, game and
virtual reality networking, and body tracking
About ACM
ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery is the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources and address the field’s challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession’s collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of technical excellence. ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development, and professional networking.
About the ACM Fellows Program
The ACM Fellows Program initiated in 1993, celebrates the exceptional contributions of the leading members in the computing field. These individuals have helped to enlighten researchers, developers, practitioners and end users of information technology throughout the world. The new ACM Fellows join a distinguished list of colleagues to whom ACM and its members look for guidance and leadership in computing and information technology.
