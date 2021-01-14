In connection with the Q3 Interim Report 2020 on November 24, 2020, Nilfisk specified its financial guidance for the full year 2020 as follows: Organic growth for the total business expected to be towards the top end of the range of ‑12% to -14%, and the EBITDA margin before special items expected towards the top end of the range of 10.5% to 11.5%.

Nilfisk has experienced better than expected results towards the end of the year 2020, and based on preliminary and unaudited numbers, Nilfisk now expects organic growth for the total business to be around -11.5%, and the EBITDA margin before special items to be around 12.0%.

The Q4 results have benefited from both the gradual opening of markets and, in particular, continued high level of sales of consumer products as well as low cost-levels associated with continued restrictions on traveling and other external activities. With the recent increase in lockdowns and restrictions across our markets as a result of the pandemic, we see continued uncertainty in the first half of 2021.

Nilfisk will announce the detailed and audited financial results, and expects to provide outlook for 2021, in the 2020 Annual Report to be released on March 3, 2021.

