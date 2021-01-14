Company Announcement No. 01

Strong organic growth and good commercial traction; integration of acquisitions on track

Q1 2020/21 organic sales growth was 10%, equally split between volume/mix and price, and driven by Health & Nutrition which delivered 15% growth while Food Cultures & Enzymes delivered 8% growth

Underlying EBIT margin b.s.i. (see reconciliation on p. 20) of 28.5%, incl. 1%-point negative currency impact, compared to 29.0% in Q1 2019/20. Reported EBIT margin b.s.i. (incl. all acquisition impacts) was 25.2%

Integration of probiotic acquisitions well on track, but temporary capacity constraints in HMO will phase part of expected FY21 revenues and capex to FY22

Outlook for 2020/21 is unchanged on all key parameters

CEO Mauricio Graber says: “Our first quarter came in quite strong on a relatively easy comparable from Q1 last year, with good performance across our business, especially within Health & Nutrition. We were able to win new business, launch new products in Food Cultures & Enzymes and drive upselling in key markets such as cheese – all despite the difficulties of COVID-19. We have more product launches scheduled for the current financial year, which will help to ensure that we have a healthy commercial pipeline in the years to come.

Chr. Hansen is on track to execute on our 2025 strategy and become a focused bioscience company based on a unique microbial and fermentation technology platform. This is a year of transition, where we need to secure a succesful integration of the acquired businesses. We have started out strong, and we will address any challenges that may arise in those processes head on and with determination. The divestment process of Natural Colors is also on track and the business delivered as expected.

Our outlook for 2020/21 remains cautious, and despite COVID-19 we are able to maintain our outlook on all key parameters. This means that we will still outgrow the underlying markets as we strive to deliver industry-leading growth rates.”

Outlook for 2020/21

Organic revenue growth: 5-8%

EBIT margin before special items: 27-28%

Free cash flow before special items, acquisitions and divestments: EUR 120-160 million

The guidance for EBIT margin before special items and for free cash flow before acquisitions and special items assumes constant currencies from the time of this announcement and for the remainder of the financial year.

About Chr. Hansen

Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, cleaner labels and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 40,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As the world’s most sustainable food ingredients company, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose – To grow a better world. Naturally. – is at the heart of everything we do.

