Quadient Awarded Gold Medal by EcoVadis for its Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

Company also obtains “B” Score from CDP for its environmental stewardship



Paris, January 14, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces its commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) has been recognized by global rating agencies EcoVadis and CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project).

Quadient reached the EcoVadis Gold status and is in the top 1% of companies in its industry category. This marks the third consecutive year EcoVadis has recognized Quadient with the Gold certification.

EcoVadis’ rating is based on multiple criteria across 4 themes: environmental stewardship, labor and human rights, sustainable procurement, and ethics. The recognition of Quadient’s performance is the result of the company’s best-in-class policies and practices, notably in the fields of climate change, circular economy, employees health & safety, flexible work conditions (e.g., remote work, flextime), protections for gender diversity and the implementation of an ethics reporting line.

Quadient’s commitment toward sustainable environmental practices was also confirmed by achieving a “B” score with CDP, for the third year in a row. CDP uses a detailed and independent methodology to assess companies, allocating a score from A to D based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks, and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership. By achieving a “B” rating, Quadient ranks higher than the global and industry average of its peers.

Brandon Batt, chief transformation officer at Quadient, said: “Corporate Social Responsibility is a central focus of our Back to Growth strategy. We are proud of these high ratings that recognize the achievements of our employees around the World. We remain committed to furthering our sustainability efforts in order to optimize the use of our resources and limit pollution in the countries where we live and operate.”

EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. EcoVadis certifies companies’ commitment to sustainable development, backed by a powerful technology platform and a rating methodology based on international sustainable development standards, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000. Learn more at www.ecovadis.com.

CDP is a non-profit organization that runs a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. Through its Score Report, CDP aims to incentivize and guide companies and cities on a journey through disclosure toward becoming a leader on environmental transparency and action. Learn more at https://www.cdp.net/.





