Pune, India, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video laryngoscope market is set to gain impetus from the rising focus of renowned companies on manufacturing novel devices to fulfil the unmet demand for performing difficult intubations from healthcare professionals. Dilon Technologies Inc., for instance, launched CoPilot VL+ in February 2018, to help healthcare providers receive a clear view of the airway while inserting breathing tubes. The report further states that the market size was USD 219.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 795.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

A Need to Prevent Adverse Conditions will Augment Growth

Direct laryngoscope is causing failure in intubation rapidly worldwide. It often results in severe consequences, such as fatalities, dental damage, brain damage, dysrhythmias, laryngeal spasm, cardiac arrest, bronchospasm, and laryngeal spasm. To prevent these conditions, healthcare providers are nowadays using anesthesia video laryngoscope devices with higher visualization capabilities.

It would further contribute to the video laryngoscope market growth in the near future. However, these devices are very expensive. Medtronic, for instance, announced that the cost of a reusable device ranges between USD 1,000 to USD 8,000. It may hamper the demand for video laryngoscope devices.





Reusable Segment to Lead Stoked by Availability of Disposable Blades

Based on the product, the reusable segment held the largest video laryngoscope market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the availability of disposable blades. Besides, these products are easy to operate and are capable of performing difficult intubation efficiently during emergencies.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Ability to Prevent Transmission will Affect Growth Positively

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to affect the market for video laryngoscope positively in 2020 because of the ability of this procedure to prevent direct contact between patients and healthcare workers. Europe PMC, for instance, published in a study that unlike the conventional laryngoscopy for tracheal intubation, this procedure reduces the risk of infection and offers shorter intubation time in COVID-19 positive patients. Our authentic reports will help you invest in significant zones for regaining business confidence amid the pandemic.





North America to Remain at Forefront Fueled by Presence of Developed Healthcare Infrastructure

Geographically, in 2019, North America generated USD 93.9 million in terms of revenue. The region is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forthcoming years on account of the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, rising affordability among patients, and surging usage of state-of-the-art video laryngoscopes.

On the other hand, Europe is set to exhibit a significant CAGR in the near future backed by the rising obese populations that are getting admitted in the emergency department of hospitals. In Asia Pacific, the increasing awareness of the availability of minimally invasive treatment options would propel growth.

Key Players Focus on Mergers & New Product Developments to Compete with Rivals

The global market is dominated by the few companies, namely, Ambu A/S, Medtronic, and Verathon Inc. Most of these companies are focusing on developing unique devices to cater to the high demand from healthcare institutions. Some of the others are adopting the mergers and acquisitions strategy to gain a competitive edge by opening new firms. Below are the two latest industry developments:

December 2020 : Scientists of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) developed a cost-effective video laryngoscope that performs invasive procedures, such as intubation quickly and accurately. At the same time, it enables better vision.

: Scientists of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) developed a cost-effective video laryngoscope that performs invasive procedures, such as intubation quickly and accurately. At the same time, it enables better vision. September 2019: SunMed Holdings and Salter Labs merged to provide better service to their customers by possessing a wider product portfolio and manufacturing. The combined organization will own manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Asia.





A list of all the prominent providers operating in the global market:

VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC. (Illinois, United States)

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Tuttlingen, Germany)

PRODOL MEDITEC (Guecho, Spain)

Marshall Products (Radstock, United Kingdom)

Ambu A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Intersurgical Ltd. (Wokingham, United Kingdom)

Vivid Medical, Inc. (California, U.S)

Salter Labs (Texas, United States)

Verathon Inc. (Washington, United States)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Other Prominent Players





