New York, NY, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “E-Bike Sharing Market By Type (Public Organization & Government, Private Company) and By Industry (Internal Use, and Public Use): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global E-Bike Sharing Market was estimated at USD 28.11 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 50.09 Million by 2026. The global E-Bike Sharing Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026”.

An e-bike can be a scooter, bicycle, or motorcycle which runs electrically. It may be completely propelled through electric or partly assisted by peddling. E-bikes are environmental friendly and cost-effective transport solutions.

The growing concerns regarding the environment and health across the nations have generated demand for electric vehicles. Moreover, the rise in traffic congestion and high fuel prices in the APAC region have proliferated the electric vehicle market . Nowadays, to cut down fuel prices, people are opting for sharing their vehicles which is ultimately increasing the demand for this market. Additionally, most of the young generation flies from their own native place to another state, city, or country either for studying or doing service. In a new place, it gets difficult to own a bike. Thereby, people look out for convenient travel facilities and they opt for vehicle sharing programs. Hence, such factors are significantly influencing the e-bike sharing market in recent years.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the e-bike sharing market are Pedego Electric Bikes, Bikeplus, Ofo, Hellobike, Lime Bike, BikeMi, Obike, Mango, Co-bikes, Bonopark, Citi Bike, Journey Matters, Mobike, Zoomcar, and Gobike among others.

The e-bike sharing market is segmented based on type and industry. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into a public organization & government, a private company. In terms of industry segment, the market is bifurcated into internal use and public use. The public-use has accounted for the largest market share presently. Rising health consciousness among consumers is proliferating the demand for the e-bike sharing market. Moreover, the invention of electrically powered bicycles has given customers the convenient option of biking without having to strain themselves physically to a large extent. In addition, people are becoming more inclined towards sharing rather than owning. Many people migrate from one place to another for the purpose of education, and jobs. For them, bike sharing is very convenient and as a result, the use of e-bikes among the public will be more and help to expand the e-bike sharing market size.

The demand for e-bikes is increasing owing to their flexible operations and zero carbon emissions. Moreover, high fuel prices across the globe are making individuals incline towards vehicle sharing as it is a cost-effective transport solution. In addition, enterprises are heavily investing in R & D activities to enhance overall vehicle performance. Furthermore, due to heavy traffic congestion, people are adopting for convenient travel facilities. , Thereby, certain factors are responsible for the growth of the market. In North America and Europe, bike sharing enterprises are replacing conventional bikes with e-bikes for users. Thereby, it is anticipated that in the next few years the market size for e-bike sharing will rapidly grow.

The e-bike sharing market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the e-bike sharing industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

On the basis of geography, the e-bike sharing market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in 2019. China is having the biggest market share for e-bike sharing owing to the increasing number of new entrants into the market, since 2014. In addition, several towns in China do not need a license to run an e-bike sharing system. In this area, massive investment is being done by private operators which has allowed e-bike sharing operators to grow their business rapidly. In Latin America, countries like Brazil and Mexico have a high demand for low-cost transportation alternatives. Thereby, companies operating in this region have a huge opportunity to earn revenues by facilitating e-bike sharing programs to the public. Furthermore, the regions are analyzed into major countries U.S., Mexico, Germany, South Africa, Italy, India, Japan, Brazil, UK, Canada, South Korea, UAE, Egypt, France, China, and Kuwait among others.

Browse the full “E-Bike Sharing Market By Type (Public Organization & Government, Private Company) and By Industry (Internal Use, and Public Use): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-bike-sharing-market-by-type-public-organization-1178

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global e-bike sharing market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 8.6%

It was established through primary research that the e-bike sharing market was valued at around USD 28.11 Million in 2019.

Asia Pacific region is presently dominating the market among all the regions and is further expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

On basis of the industry segment, the ‘public’ segment dominated the global e-bike sharing market in 2019.

North America & Europe will contribute to the e-bike sharing market in future years ahead as in these regions; bike sharing providers are replacing their bikes with e-bike.

This report segments the e-bike sharing market as follows:

Global E-Bike Sharing Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Public Organization & Government

Private Company

Global E-Bike Sharing Market: By Industry Segmentation Analysis

Internal Use

Public Use

