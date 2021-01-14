FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawn Grant, professional mental trainer and certified hypnotist, brings out her knowledge to the world with the purpose of guiding readers onto the path of inner peace, greater success and unending joy in golf (and in life).

Her debut book, “7 Strokes In 7 Days” (published by Balboa Press), is a mental training handbook that seeks to revolutionize one’s golf game and life. Having invested over 60,000 hours to understanding the human psyche and the altered states of consciousness, Grant has developed a training program for people in the best use of their mind for optimal performance. In this book, she guides readers through a simple, step-by-step process with clear, concise, time-proven skills that will train them out of the limitations of their minds and into mind mastery.

“You will truly get past the most common mental problems that keep you from being your best and from playing great golf: worry, fear, doubts, regrets, anxiety, over-thinking, anger, expectations, trying too hard, wandering mind, and lack of focus,” the author explains. “‘7 Strokes In 7 Days’ takes you where other ‘experts’ fall short. It teaches you how to unlock your true potential, accelerate performance and improve your life. Your optimal state of performance, The Zone State, will no longer be elusive to you.”

“7 Strokes In 7 Days” is designed for competitive professional athletes, especially golfers, who want to learn techniques that will help them attain the peak human performance state. As an added bonus with this book, they also get a free life-changing tool: a 20-Minute Hypnosis For Transformation MP3. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/769568-7-strokes-in-7-days.

“7 Strokes In 7 Days”

By Dawn Grant, Mental Trainer & Hypnotist

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 158 pages | ISBN 9781982254131

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 158 pages | ISBN 9781982254117

E-Book | 158 pages | ISBN 9781982254124

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dawn Grant is both a mental trainer and a hypnotist. As an expert on the mind, she specializes in empowering both athletes and non-athletes in experiencing peak human performance. Since 2001, she has been helping clients to achieve their optimal state of performance in sport, career, personal life, and relationships via her private practice in Amelia Island, Florida. She has developed trainings and techniques which provide clients mental mastery, and the ability to easily and frequently perform in the “Zone State.” Grant has an ever-growing list of clients globally, as well as those credentialed in and as: Olympics, Hall-of-Fame, World Champions, PGA TOUR, LPGA, Web.com TOUR, IJGA, USA Shooting, ISSF, PSCA, USA Sporting Clays Team, WBA, Ironman, NCAA; as well as thousands of everyday competing athletes. Grant is the inventor of Mind Mastered self-help website and application; and the owner of Amelia Shotgun Sports in Yulee, Florida. She is also co-founder and current president of the nonprofit, Joy To The Children. Interested parties can attend her lectures, workshops, and retreats abroad and at Dawn Grant Mind Training School.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

