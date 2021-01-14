HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom Dillman makes learning the complex American English simple, clear and concise with his book, “EasyTalk - Advanced” (published by AuthorHouse).

America is an integration of nearly every culture and most sub-cultures of the world. The broad and often confusing mixture of immigrant languages has caused constant problems with speaking, hearing and writing among diverse groups. This is what Dillman wanted to address.

“EasyTalk – Advanced,” employs the little known science of phonology to convert vocal sounds into understandable words. The book’s area of phonology focuses on short and long sounds of the alphabet’s vowels as they modify conversation syllables in talking or listening to others. By learning this, people will be able to avoid using the wrong sound-alike words in their minds when trying to communicate by writing or reading.

"EasyTalk – Advanced" will be of help to the millions of U.S. visitors, the business owners worldwide who want to take part in the U.S. economy, the slightly over 1 million new legal immigrants to the U.S. every year, and the millions of resident professionals from the last dozen years or more.

“EasyTalk - Advanced”

By Tom Dillman

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 846 pages | ISBN 9781665503327

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 846 pages | ISBN 9781665503334

E-Book | 846 pages | ISBN 9781665503310



About the Author

Tom Dillman was born dirt poor in America. It took years for him to learn to talk equally with other Americans. He was a food student. But, when he was taken into the military service, he learned that his IQ was in the upper 1% at 18 years old. After the service, he graduated from college with degrees in electrical engineering, physics and math. That was when he became enchanted with the science of phonology — the science of sounds in the mind. Using this science, he helped put the astronauts in space and on the moon. He worked in and around the science of sounds the rest of his active career.

