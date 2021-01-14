Announcement no. 2 2021

Copenhagen – 14 January 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) welcomes new investors. In total, Agillic will attract new investors for DKK 22.15 million, of which DKK 11.65 million will be new shares to support the company's international expansion. DKK 10.5 million will be acquired through sale from four major shareholders to a number of existing and new strategically important investors. Bankinvest, Strategic Investments A/S and funds under the German Lloyd Fond brand are among the institutional investors to support Agillic.

The raise of new capital will be completed by issuing 582,500 new shares. The price per share of DKK 0.10 is DKK 20. Concurrently with the capital increase, existing shareholders have sold a total of 525,000 shares for a price of DKK 20. All shares are sold to new and existing strategically important shareholders: BankInvest, Strategic Investments A/S, Søren Skovbølling, funds under the German Lloyd Fonds brand, Michael Moesgaard Andersen, Morten Lindblad, Herbert Nathan, Claus Dalsgaard, Ken Jarlfort and Claus Kristiansen.

Emre Gürsoy, Agillic CEO comments: "I'm delighted that BankInvest has increased their investment in Agillic and I also warmly welcome all new investors. I see all investors as strategically important for Agillic in our process of rebooting the company. Further, Michael Moesgaard Andersen will join the board of directors, and I look very much forward to our collaboration going forward. Finally, I am pleased to announce that we will complete a capital raise of DKK 11.65 million, which will strengthen our current cash position so we can fuel our international expansion and double-digit ARR growth."

The new shares will be issued without subscription right for existing shareholders and according to the mandate given to the Board of Directors in Agillic's articles of association , section 3.1(b).

Prior to the increase, the Company’s share capital amounted to DKK 943,552,70 consisting of 9,435,527 shares of nominally DKK 0.1 each. After the nominal increase of DKK 58,250, the Company’s share capital now amounts to DKK 1.001,802,70 consisting of 10,018,027 shares of nominally DKK 0.10 each.

The capital raise of DKK 11.65 million will increase Agillic's equity and cash at bank with the same amount.

The change in the share capital is reflected in the Company's articles of association available on the Company's website.





For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Bent Faurskov, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 25 16 21 03

bent.faurskov@agillic.com





Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF

Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte

+ 45 20 72 02 00

jn@nordencef.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 14 January 2021.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22, 2. – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark









