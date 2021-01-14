Announcement no. 3 2021

Copenhagen – 14 January 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) Michael Moesgaard Andersen invests DKK 2 million in Agillic and will join Agillic's Board of Directors at an Extraordinary General Meeting in February 2021.

Michael Moesgaard Andersen says:

"I have followed Agillic with interest for some years and believe that the company has significant growth potential. It is an exciting SaaS company with a very strong product in a rapidly growing global market. Therefore, I look forward to becoming a part of the board, and using my experience from other SaaS-based companies, including Penneo, Valuer.ai and Konsolidator to help the company internationalise and realise the goal of annual double-digit growth rates in ARR."

Says Johnny Henriksen, Chairman of Agillic:

"Agillic has undergone a major transformation in 2020. We have a strong new management, led by Emre Gürsoy, and we have adjusted and sharpened our go-to-market strategy so that we can make even better use of Agillic's competitive strength in the global growth market. In the recently completed investment round, this new plan has been presented to the investors hereunder BankInvest, Strategic Investment A/S and funds under the German Lloyd Fonds brand. A total of DKK 21.15 million divided between a capital increase of DKK 11.65 million and the sale of shares of DKK 10.5 million among the existing large shareholders."

Johnny Henriksen continues;

"We are very pleased to welcome Michael Moesgaard Andersen to the Board of Directors and see him as an essential part of the next phase for Agillic, which has now begun. As I said, we have laid out a new plan and sharpened our competitive advantages. To increase the dialogue with investors and future shareholders, we have started a collaboration with Tue Østergaard and Michael Friis from HC Andersen Capital. We have also appointed financial advisor John Norden from Norden CEF as the company's certified adviser. Finally, we have now welcomed Michael Moesgaard Andersen to the board. We will continue the professionalisation of the board and expect that we can welcome new and well-defined profiles during 2021 with a view to strengthening the Board's support for the company's continued international growth."





About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 14 January 2021.

