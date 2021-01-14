New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Supportive Care in Cancer - Comprehensive Overview, Pipeline Products, Research and Development Strategies and Unmet Needs" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007759/?utm_source=GNW





The report leverages on survey-based data and KOL insights to provide a comprehensive overview on a number of aspects including current treatment options that are used for various indications within SCC and treatment guidelines that are observed for these indications.In terms of clinical development, pipeline products and R&D strategies for individual indications are addressed.



The report also delves into some of the clinical trials challenges that are encountered in this field and provides an overview of unmet needs that exist for various SCC indications.



Key Highlights

- Advancements in understanding of disease mechanisms coupled along with therapeutic advancements in some of the SCC indications are expected to increase awareness of this field.

- Although significant therapeutic advancements have been made for some SCC indications, analysis of the overall field indicate that there is disparity in terms of current treatment options, particularly for indications in which approved therapies are non-existent.

- Breadth of pipeline products in clinical development holds promise for SCC particularly for indications that are currently under-served in terms of approved therapies.

- Existence of both clinical and environmental unmet needs within SCC field provide an opportunity for pharmaceutical companies and policy makers to help develop effective therapeutics and frameworks respectively, to advance the field further. Therapies that can offer a significant benefit to patients particularly in terms of improving quality of life and frameworks from regulatory agencies that can facilitate guidance, specifically on some SCC indications are of particular importance to help address the existing gap.



Key Questions Answered

- What set of treatment guidelines and treatment options are used by oncologists in the 7MM for various indications within SCC?

- What is the current status of SCC particularly with regards to physician attitude and how is this trend likely to change in the future? What sort of impacts are newer agents such as those related to IO and targeted therapies having on the SCC field?

- What are the different R&D strategies that are being pursued by pharmaceutical companies within individual indications under SCC? What are the challenges associated with clinical trials in this field?

- What are the current unmet needs, and what steps are being taken to help address these gaps in SCC?



Scope

- Overview of epidemiology of various indications within SCC.

- Overview of treatment guidelines and on current treatment options used for various indications within SCC as well as KOL perspectives on current and future status of SCC.

- R&D strategies pursued by companies through pipeline products in development for various indications within SCC and KOL opinions of these mechanisms of action.

- Clinical trials challenges and design factors to be considered for various indications within SCC.

- Review of current unmet needs in the SCC market and overview of strategies adopted by companies within this space to help address the gaps in the market.



