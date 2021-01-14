Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Surface Disinfectant Market, By Composition (Alcohol, Chlorine Compounds, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Others), By Type, By Source, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Surface Disinfectant Market was valued at USD 460.66 Million in FY2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% during 2020-2025.



The market is gaining traction on the back of the rise in the utility of keeping the frequently touched surfaces sanitized due to the augment of global pandemic. Increasing consumer awareness pertaining to maintaining health and hygiene conditions in surroundings and households has fostered the market growth. Apart from this, increasing healthcare associated infections (HAI), rising safety and health standards in industries, and new product launches are increasing the market for surface disinfectant in India.



The Indian Surface Disinfectant Market is segmented on the basis of composition, type, source, distribution channel, application, End-user, region and company. Based on composition, the market is segmented into chlorine compounds, alcohol, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and others. Amongst these, chlorine compounds hold nearly 31% of the market share and is expected to maintain its lead in the forecast period as well. Based on type, the market is divided into liquids, sprays and wipes. Out of these, liquids dominate in the market with a market share of nearly 55%.



On the basis of End-user, the market is further fragmented into residential, hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, commercial and industrial. Amongst these, the commercial segment is expected to hold lion's share in the market in the year FY2020. The Hospital setting segment is also expected to grow at a formidable rate as they need to be regularly sanitized for the incoming patients. They are the health centres for patients, and it is indispensable for them to be clean, sterilized and hygienic. Moreover, in order to impede the spread of coronavirus among patients in the upcoming time, it is essential for hospitals to be sanitized.



There have been multiple product launches in the first quarter of FY2021 due to the rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 which has risen the demand of disinfection of frequently touched surfaces. For instance, on April 30, 2020, CavinKare launched the disinfectant brand Bacto-V in two variants for the sanitation of gadgets and other surfaces. Another important launch is Dettol Disinfectant Spray, recently launched by Reckitt Benckiser's leading hygiene bran Dettol which is a multipurpose product and can be used on different surfaces.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Report Scope



In this report, the Indian Surface Disinfectant Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



India Surface Disinfectant Market, By Composition:

Alcohol

Chlorine Compounds

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Peracetic Acid

Others

India Surface Disinfectant Market, By Type:

Liquid

Wipes

Sprays

India Surface Disinfectant Market, By Source:

Chemical

Bio-based

India Surface Disinfectant Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket / Supermarket

Online Retailing

Convenience Stores

Others

India Surface Disinfectant Market, By Application:

In-House Surfaces

Instrument Disinfection

Others

India Surface Disinfectant Market, By End-user:

Residential

Hospital Settings

Diagnostic Laboratories

Commercial

Industrial

India Surface Disinfectant Market, By Region:

South

North

West

East

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Indian Surface Disinfectant Market.



Companies Mentioned

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Limited

Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited

3M India Limited

Ecolab Food Safety And Hygiene Solutions Pvt Ltd

Clorox Limited

Cantel Medical Corp

SC Johnson Product Pvt. Ltd

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited

Kimberly-Clark Professional

ITC Limited

CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

N. Ranga Rao and Sons Pvt. Ltd.

