Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Surface Disinfectant Market, By Composition (Alcohol, Chlorine Compounds, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Others), By Type, By Source, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Surface Disinfectant Market was valued at USD 460.66 Million in FY2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% during 2020-2025.

The market is gaining traction on the back of the rise in the utility of keeping the frequently touched surfaces sanitized due to the augment of global pandemic. Increasing consumer awareness pertaining to maintaining health and hygiene conditions in surroundings and households has fostered the market growth. Apart from this, increasing healthcare associated infections (HAI), rising safety and health standards in industries, and new product launches are increasing the market for surface disinfectant in India.

The Indian Surface Disinfectant Market is segmented on the basis of composition, type, source, distribution channel, application, End-user, region and company. Based on composition, the market is segmented into chlorine compounds, alcohol, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and others. Amongst these, chlorine compounds hold nearly 31% of the market share and is expected to maintain its lead in the forecast period as well. Based on type, the market is divided into liquids, sprays and wipes. Out of these, liquids dominate in the market with a market share of nearly 55%.

On the basis of End-user, the market is further fragmented into residential, hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, commercial and industrial. Amongst these, the commercial segment is expected to hold lion's share in the market in the year FY2020. The Hospital setting segment is also expected to grow at a formidable rate as they need to be regularly sanitized for the incoming patients. They are the health centres for patients, and it is indispensable for them to be clean, sterilized and hygienic. Moreover, in order to impede the spread of coronavirus among patients in the upcoming time, it is essential for hospitals to be sanitized.

There have been multiple product launches in the first quarter of FY2021 due to the rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 which has risen the demand of disinfection of frequently touched surfaces. For instance, on April 30, 2020, CavinKare launched the disinfectant brand Bacto-V in two variants for the sanitation of gadgets and other surfaces. Another important launch is Dettol Disinfectant Spray, recently launched by Reckitt Benckiser's leading hygiene bran Dettol which is a multipurpose product and can be used on different surfaces.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019
  • Base Year: FY2020
  • Estimated Year: FY2021
  • Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Report Scope

In this report, the Indian Surface Disinfectant Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

India Surface Disinfectant Market, By Composition:

  • Alcohol
  • Chlorine Compounds
  • Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
  • Hydrogen Peroxide
  • Peracetic Acid
  • Others

India Surface Disinfectant Market, By Type:

  • Liquid
  • Wipes
  • Sprays

India Surface Disinfectant Market, By Source:

  • Chemical
  • Bio-based

India Surface Disinfectant Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Hypermarket / Supermarket
  • Online Retailing
  • Convenience Stores
  • Others

India Surface Disinfectant Market, By Application:

  • In-House Surfaces
  • Instrument Disinfection
  • Others

India Surface Disinfectant Market, By End-user:

  • Residential
  • Hospital Settings
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

India Surface Disinfectant Market, By Region:

  • South
  • North
  • West
  • East

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Indian Surface Disinfectant Market.

Companies Mentioned

  • Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Limited
  • Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited
  • 3M India Limited
  • Ecolab Food Safety And Hygiene Solutions Pvt Ltd
  • Clorox Limited
  • Cantel Medical Corp
  • SC Johnson Product Pvt. Ltd
  • Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited
  • Kimberly-Clark Professional
  • ITC Limited
  • CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.
  • N. Ranga Rao and Sons Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xzzdf4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900