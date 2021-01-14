Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV, OTR, Two-Wheeler and Three -Wheeler), By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Radial Vs Bias, By Rim Size, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chinese Tire Market was valued USD 28.19 Billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period to reach USD 36.82 Billion by 2025, owing to increasing sales of automobile and growing replacement tire demand in the country.



Rising demand for automobiles in most of the countries is leading to higher production in China. China is a leading exporter of automobiles to most of the regions across the globe, with the country being the largest exporter of automobiles to Middle East. High and rising vehicle production in China is expected to continue boosting the demand for tires in the OEM tire segment.



The Chinese Tire Market is segmented based on vehicle type, demand category, radial vs bias, rim size and region. Based on vehicle type, the market can be categorized into passenger car, LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle), M&HCV (Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle), OTR (Off-The-Road Vehicles), two-wheeler and three-wheeler.



Among these, passenger car dominated the market with share of 53.45% in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to surge in the demand for personal transportation for daily commuting amid COVID-19, rise in sales of used and new passenger car, thereby, driving the demand for passenger car tire through 2025.



Major companies operating in the Chinese Tire Market are Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd., GITI Tire (China) Investment Company Ltd., Sailun Jinyu Group Co. Ltd., Kumho Tire Co. Ltd., Triangle Tire Co. Ltd., Hankook Tire China Co. Ltd., Double Coin Holdings Ltd., Cheng Shin Rubber (China) Co. Ltd., Aelous Tyre Co. Ltd, and Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Company. Due to increasing market competition, tire manufacturers are trying to offer the best that they can.



Tire manufacturers are engaging in developing and integrating new technological advancements in their high-tech tire offerings. Tire manufacturers in China are increasingly focusing on providing such advanced product offerings to meet the evolving consumer requirement with respect to better ride quality, better traction, safety, better fuel efficiency and durability.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on China Tire Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness & Recall

5.2. Brand Satisfaction

5.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs



6. China Tire Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV, OTR, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler)

6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)

6.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias

6.2.4. By Company (2019)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.3.1. By Vehicle Type

6.3.2. By Region



7. China Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. China Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index



9. China Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index



10. China Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index



11. China OTR Tire Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index



12. China Three-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3. Market Attractiveness Index



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Import Export Analysis



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Policy and Regulatory & Landscape



17. Pricing Analysis



18. China Economic Profile



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1.1. Company Profile

19.1.1.1. Company Overview

19.1.1.2. Products & Services

19.1.1.3. Financials (If available)

19.1.1.4. Current & Future Strategy

19.1.1.5. Key Management

19.1.1.6. Contact Details

19.1.2. Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd.

19.1.3. GITI Tire (China) Investment Company Ltd.

19.1.4. Sailun Jinyu Group Co. Ltd.

19.1.5. Kumho Tire Co. Ltd.

19.1.6. Triangle Tire Co. Ltd.

19.1.7. Hankook Tire China Co. Ltd.

19.1.8. Double Coin Holdings Ltd.

19.1.9. Cheng Shin Rubber (China) Co. Ltd.

19.1.10. Aelous Tyre Co. Ltd

19.1.11. Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Company



20. Strategic Recommendations



