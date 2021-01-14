New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Law Enforcement Software Market - 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007737/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, since the onset of COVID-19, many in-person jobs have been made remote to help slow the spread of the disease. To support remote work, or simply as a backup plan, public safety agencies will need to expedite the implementation of digital software and web-based applications that will allow them to continue doing their job seamlessly.



The law enforcement software eco-system can be roughly divided into two main segments: Public Contact and Command & Control and Investigation & Intelligence.



Public contact and command & control software solutions include 6 main segments:





Integrated communication control systems (ICCS), CRM & PSIM

Video management software (VMS)

Computer-aided dispatch (CAD)

Mapping and GIS

Automatic vehicle location (AVL)

Other technologies such as software licenses, servers, storage, communication hardware, broadband networks, customer premise equipment, etc. for the operation of command and control centers

The market for tradition command and control equipment such as CAD, call-taking, and voice (radio) dispatch, VMS, GIS is forecast to grow at a modest 7.31% CAGR during 2019-2026. This is mainly due to consolidation of some aspects of the market (such as CAD) as well as due to being a mature market in terms of technology and vendor presence. ICCS, PSIM and VMS security management platforms are estimated to make stronger headway, especially with large-scale consolidations and regional deployments, as well as deployments of broadband networks such as the US FirstNet and NG911 projects. Furthermore, as cloud and mobile deployment become more common, new, smaller, niche firms are expected to enter the market providing applications and solutions offered via cloud as well as analytics and predictive solutions.





Investigation & intelligence software solutions include 6 main segments:





Record management system (RMS)

Body worn / in-car camera

Forensic case management

Crime analytics and predictive policing

Digital evidence management

Digital & mobile forensics

The market for intelligence & investigative tools and software for law enforcement is forecast to grow at a much higher rate than the command and control segment, reaching a CAGR of 13.4%. Record management system (RMS) solutions hold the largest share of the market and are forecast to continue being the largest. However, other technologies are expected to grow at a faster rate. The emergence of new investigative & intelligence software technologies, which enable law enforcement agencies to gather and analyze more data at a faster pace, are expected to boost the market. Relatively newer solutions, such as body-worn cameras, digital (mobile) forensics, crime analytics, predictive policing and lawful intercept are expected to grow more common and are estimated to become major growth engines.





Law enforcement software market drivers include:





Since the onset of COVID-19, many in-person jobs have been made remote to help slow the spread of the disease. To support remote work, or simply as a backup plan, public safety agencies need a web-based setup that allows them to continue doing their job seamlessly

Growing adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, Big Data and IoT for public safety

Outdated legacy systems in need of replacement

Growing demand for Next-Gen Technology (e.g. NG911, FirstNet in US, etc.)

Increased demand for data-sharing, interoperability, and mobile technologies

Cloud computing adoption

Increased demand for new digital capabilities, including analytics, predictive, cybersecurity, etc.

Community-oriented policing

Law enforcement software market inhibitors include:





Government compliances and regulation

Privacy issues

Public safety agency budget constraints

Relatively slow adoption rate of advanced technologies such as cloud, NG911, mobile, etc.

The “Law Enforcement Software Market: 2020-2026” report forecasts that this industry’s revenues will grow at a 2019-2026 CAGR of 10.02%. The use of advanced software, such as crime analytics and predictive policing and digital & mobile forensics by law enforcement agencies is on the rise, mostly because the world is becoming more digital and connected and police forces are expected to be able to work from the office and the street seamlessly. This is creating new opportunities, not only for the modernization of legacy systems such as CAD and RMS, but also for the implementation of new and advanced capabilities such as body worn cameras, forensic case management, crime analytics, predictive policing, digital evidence management and digital & mobile forensics. Police forces are now relying more than ever on advanced technologies such as: Big Data & Data Analytics Market, OSINT Market, SIGINT Market, cyber defense activities, financial investigations, and more to conduct their day-to-day operations.



This market report, covering law enforcement software, is a valuable resource for executives interested in the software markets for public contact, command and control and investigation & intelligence for law enforcement agencies. It has been explicitly customized for potential investors, software companies, big data companies, intelligence agencies as well as security and government decision makers, to enable them to benchmark business plans, as well as identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends, and risks.





Questions answered in this market report include:





What will be the LEAs software market size in 2019-2026? What will the relevant trends be during that time?

What will be the command & control software for police forces market size in 2019-2026?

What will be the investigation & intelligence software for police forces market size in 2019-2026?

Which submarkets in this field provide attractive business opportunities?

Which countries are expected to invest most in police force capabilities?

What type of deployment (i.e. cloud vs. on-premise) will be most prominent?

What are the police software market drivers and inhibitors?

The report focuses on the software solutions for police forces and 1st responders market by analyzing 5 key independent aspects. Each aspect is analyzed thoroughly to better understand the market and the business opportunities it holds, including:





24 regional & national markets

2 technology segments

12 technological solutions

3 deployment types

The law enforcement & 1st responders software market forecast report presents in 375 pages, 175 tables and figures, analysis of 19 national markets, 2 segments, 12 technological solutions, 3 deployment types. The report presents for each submarket 2019 data and projects the 2020-2026 LEA software market forecast and technologies. With a highly-fragmented market, we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 5 orthogonal market segments:





By 19 National Markets: USA Canada Germany France UK Italy Spain Australia India China South Korea Japan Brazil Mexico Colombia GCC South Africa Kenya Nigeria



By 2 Technology Segments: Public Contact and Command & Control Investigation & Intelligence



By 12 Technological Solutions Markets: ICCS, CRM & PSIM Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Mapping and GIS Video Management Software (VMS) Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) Other Command & Control Technologies Record Management Systems (RMS) Forensic Case Management Digital Evidence Management Body Worn / In Car Camera Crime Analytics and Predictive Policing Digital & Mobile Forensics



By 3 Deployment Types: Cloud (Mobile) On-Premise Hybrid



Prominent companies in the law enforcement software market include the following:





CRM, ICCS & PSIM – Motorola Solutions, Northrop Grumman, NICE, Vidsys, Zetron

– Motorola Solutions, Northrop Grumman, NICE, Vidsys, Zetron CAD – Spillman Technologies, Tritech, Motorola Solutions, Hexagon, Tyler Technologies, Caliber Public Safety

– Spillman Technologies, Tritech, Motorola Solutions, Hexagon, Tyler Technologies, Caliber Public Safety VMS – Qognify, Verint, Axxon, Milestone, Genetec, VideoInsight

– Qognify, Verint, Axxon, Milestone, Genetec, VideoInsight AVL – Clevest, EasiTrack, Raveon, I.D. Systems, Descartes

– Clevest, EasiTrack, Raveon, I.D. Systems, Descartes Mapping and GIS – Topcon, Trimble, Hexagon, esri, Pitney Bowes, Google

– Topcon, Trimble, Hexagon, esri, Pitney Bowes, Google Other Command and Control Related Technologies – Century link, DellEMC, AT&T, Microsoft, Motorola Solutions

– Century link, DellEMC, AT&T, Microsoft, Motorola Solutions RMS – Spillman Technologies, Caliber, CrossWind, Mark43, NICHE, Superion

– Spillman Technologies, Caliber, CrossWind, Mark43, NICHE, Superion Body Worn / In-Car Camera – Digital Ally, Safety Vision, Axon

– Digital Ally, Safety Vision, Axon Forensic Case Management – IBM, Oracle, ShotSpotter, ATKINS, Tritech Forensics, INTA Forensics

– IBM, Oracle, ShotSpotter, ATKINS, Tritech Forensics, INTA Forensics Crime Analytics and Predictive Policing – Numerica, Seamantic Research, PENLINK, Lexis Nexis, Forensic Logic, GeoShield, and PredPol

– Numerica, Seamantic Research, PENLINK, Lexis Nexis, Forensic Logic, GeoShield, and PredPol Digital Evidence Management – Hitachi, SceneDoc, Clue, VeriPic, Xanalys, ACISS Systems

– Hitachi, SceneDoc, Clue, VeriPic, Xanalys, ACISS Systems Digital & Mobile Forensics – Celebrite, Micro Systemation, Magnet Forensics, Access Data, Secure View, Paraben Corporation



