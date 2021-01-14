Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China POE Water Purifiers Market by Type (Sand Filters, Sediment Filters, Softeners, Activate Carbon, Conditioners, Membrane, Others), End-use, Usage, Purpose, Product Category, Sales Channel and Region: Competition, Forecast and Opportunities 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chinese POE Water Purifiers Market was valued USD 4,932.37 Million in 2019 and is forecast to reach USD 12,118.88 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.98% during the forecast period.



High level of arsenic, fluorine and sulphates in water sources and increasing awareness among people about the health benefits of clean and safe drinking water are the drivers for the growth of the POE water purifier market of China. In the past years, government of China has also taken initiatives to curb water borne diseases among its citizens by running regular sanitation programs, which are expected to propel the growth of the market.



Due to economic crisis in 2020, there was slowdown in POE water purifier market as well. But, government initiatives, such as stimulus package, aimed at reducing the trade deficit are predicted to push the sales of POE water purifiers in the upcoming years.



The Chinese POE Water Purifiers Market can be segregated based on type, end use, usage, purpose, product category and region. Based on type, the market can be segregated into sand filters, sediment filter, softener, activated carbon, conditioner, membrane and others. Among these, softeners led the market in 2019 as water resources in the country have hard water and water softener is the best option for the treatment of non potable hard water. Due to increasing demand for potable water, softener segment is predicted to continue dominance until 2025.



Companies operating in the market are increasing their online presence through online support systems such as dedicated product video mapping offering all the details and benefits of using products. Doing so, is helping companies to increase their sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on China POE Water Purifier Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global POE Water Purifier Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Sand Filters, Sediment Filters, Softeners, Activate Carbon, Conditioners, Membrane, Others)

6.2.2. By End-use (Single Storey Residential Units, Multi Storey Residential Units, HORECA, Retail, Government Buildings, Commercial Centres, Industrial, Others)

6.2.3. By Usage (Before Tank Solutions, After Tank Solution)

6.2.4. By Purpose (Complete Complex, Appliance Specific, Bathroom Specific)

6.2.5. By Product Category (Automatic Filter & Salt Change, Manual Filter & Salt Change)



7. China POE Water Purifier Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Sand Filters, Sediment Filters, Softeners, Activate Carbon, Conditioners, Membrane, Others)

7.2.2. By End-use (Single Storey Residential Units, Multi Storey Residential Units, HORECA, Retail, Government Buildings, Commercial Centres , Industrial, Municipal, Hospitals, Others)

7.2.3. By Usage (Before Tank Solutions, After Tank Solution)

7.2.4. By Purpose (Complete Complex, Appliance Specific, Bathroom Specific)

7.2.5. By Product Category (Automatic Filter & Salt Change, Manual Filter & Salt Change)

7.2.6. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor)

7.2.7. By Company

7.2.8. By Region

7.3. Product Market Map



8. China Membrane Element for POE Water Purifier Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Membrane Type (Reverse Osmosis, Ultra Filtration, Micro Filtration, Nano Filtration)

8.2.2. By End-use

8.2.3. By Company



9. China Softener for POE Water Purifier Market Outlook



10. China Conditioner for POE Water Purifier Market Outlook



11. China Sand Filter for POE Water Purifier Market Outlook



12. China Sediment Filter for POE Water Purifier Market Outlook



13. China Activated Carbon for POE Water Purifier Market Outlook



14. Import Export Analysis



15. Market Dynamics



16. Market Trends & Developments



17. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



18. China Economic Profile



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Benchmarking

19.2. Company Profiles

19.2.1. 3M China Ltd.

19.2.2. Culligan China Water Treatment

19.2.3. Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited

19.2.4. Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd.

19.2.5. Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd .

19.2.6. Environmental World Products Ltd

19.2.7. Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Equipment Co. Ltd.

19.2.8. A. O. Smith (Nanjing) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd.

19.2.9. Beijing Originwater Technology Co. Ltd.

19.2.10. Pentair Water Suzhou Co. Ltd.



20. Strategic Recommendations



