Nearly every aspect of national security could be shaped by artificial intelligence, as AI has applications for defense, intelligence, homeland security, diplomacy, surveillance, cybersecurity, information, and economic tools of statecraft.



AI is a system’s ability to correctly interpret external data, to learn from such data, and to use those learnings to achieve specific goals and tasks through flexible adaptation. Technology platforms and solutions for Artificial Intelligence in Homeland Security, National Security, Law Enforcement and Public Safety market can be divided into 3 main technological markets – hardware, software and services and 4 technological sub-markets – machine learning, natural language processing, robotics & expert systems and machine vision & hearing.



Homeland Security and National Security organizations are mandated with “keeping their country safe”, including anything to do with potential threats to the nation, ranging from border security to cybersecurity. As they routinely handle large amounts of data, the shift from using tools and technologies to gather, capture and analyze “big data” to the use of artificial intelligence technologies that rely on automated, data-driven, or algorithmic learning procedures was inevitable.



Douglas Maughan, former Cybersecurity Division Director at U.S. Homeland Security Advanced Research Project Agency, described the role of AI as:



“AI technology is increasingly providing us with new knowledge and informing our actions. Fueled by sensors, data digitization, and ever-increasing connectedness, AI filters, associates, prioritizes, classifies, measures, and predicts outcomes, allowing the Federal government to make more informed, data-driven decisions.”





Many national security organizations across the globe have already taken steps toward further R&D and implementation of AI and machine learning technologies into their various operations. Among homeland security operations that would receive significant operational improvements using AI and machine learning technologies are:





Border security and Customs

Emergency response

Prevention of domestic terrorism

Critical infrastructure protection

Government intelligence agencies

LEAs & 1st responders

Other national security, public safety and homeland security organizations

The “Artificial Intelligence Market in Homeland Security, Public Safety & National Security: 2020-2025” report forecasts that this industry’s revenues will grow at a 2019-2025 CAGR of 18.5%. The use of AI and machine learning by homeland security, defense, public safety organizations and intelligence agencies is on the rise, mostly because the world is becoming more digital and connected. This is creating new opportunities, not only for data collection and storage, but also for intelligence processing, exploitation, dissemination, and analysis. Artificial intelligence technologies can increase the investigative capabilities of intelligence organizations in many relevant aspects, including: war on crime & terror, defense from cyber-attacks, public safety analytics, disaster and mass incident management, and development of predictive capabilities. All fields of Intelligence benefit from AI growth including Big Data & Data Analytics Market, Osint Market, Sigint Market, Cyber defense activities, financial investigations.



This market report, covering homeland security and national security AI, is a valuable resource for executives interested in AI, machine learning and big data intelligence markets. It has been explicitly customized for potential investors, AI companies, big data companies, intelligence agencies as well as security and government decision makers, to enable them to benchmark business plans, as well as identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends, and risks.

Questions answered in this market report include:





What will be the AI market size in homeland security, public safety and national security in 2019-2025? What will the relevant trends be during that time?

Which submarkets in this field provide attractive business opportunities?

Which countries are expected to invest most in AI capabilities within homeland security, public safety and national security organizations?

Which distinctive data sources will be used by homeland security, public safety and national security agencies and which technologies will be needed in order to exploit them?

Which market sectors are estimated to make greater use of artificial intelligence capabilities?

What are the AI and machine learning in homeland security, public safety and national security market drivers and inhibitors?

The report focuses on artificial intelligence spending in the Homeland Security, Public Safety and National Security market by analyzing 4 key independent aspects. Each aspect is analyzed thoroughly to better understand the market and the business opportunities it holds, including:





20 national markets

3 technological markets

4 technological sub-markets

8 vertical markets

The homeland security and national security AI market forecast report presents in 450 pages, 85 tables and 205 figures, analysis of 19 national, 8 vertical, 7 technological markets and 9 distinctive data sources. The report presents for each submarket 2019 data and projects the 2020-2025 AI market forecast and technologies. With a highly-fragmented market, we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 5 orthogonal market segments:





By 19 National AI Markets: USA Canada Germany France UK Italy Spain Australia India China South Korea Japan Brazil Mexico Colombia GCC South Africa Kenya Nigeria



By 7 Vertical Markets: Government Intelligence Agencies Law Enforcement and 1st Responders such as police intelligence Financial Services Industry & Fraud Detection Cyber Security Agencies Border Control & Customs Defense/Military Intelligence Critical Infrastructure Security (including Mass Transportation Security)



By 5 Technological Markets: Image Analysis Predictive Analysis Natural Language Processing (NLP) Speech and Voice Recognition Other AI Technologies



The AI in homeland security and national market report presents leading companies operating in the market (profiles, products and contact information):





Alphabet inc. NASA Evolv Technology Shield AI Archarithms Cybernet Veridium Crossmatch Tygart Technology Amazon IBM Microsoft Thales Cybraics Darktrace ShotSpotter Liberty Defense Technologies Toshiba NEC Corporation

Utilizing Artificial Intelligence to analyze and better understand the Coronavirus is mainly being done by the healthcare industry, but not only. Artificial intelligence techniques are well-suited for tracking, controlling and forecasing the spread of COVID-19 around the world. Homeland Security and Intelligence agencies are taking part in the fight to mitigate COVID-19 and are utilizing big data analytics and AI to do so. Geo-location and other mobile phone tracking technologies are only of some of the AI technologies that are being used globally by these agencies as part of a larger strategy of people tracking & tracing to mitigate the pandemic. According to our analysis, there are four different approaches or levels of surveillance that governments have chosen to implement, while using personal data at different levels to keep track of their citizens. In most countries, homeland security & public safety agencies are taking part in these operations.





Singapore – using Bluetooth technology





The “TraceTogether” app, which needs to be downloaded by the citizens, uses Bluetooth to track nearby phones (without location tracking), keeps local logs of those contacts, and only uploads them to the Ministry of Health when the user chooses/consents, presumably after a diagnosis, so those contacts can be alerted. Moreover, Singapore plans to open-source the app and has mentioned that they won’t save personal data for an extended period of time (most likely over 14 days). It should be mentioned that the UK government is developing a similar app for their use.





Germany – using mobile network data





The cellular carrier Deutsche Telekom has shared location data with the government to analyze trends and big data insight, not specific movements. In general, data from cell phone carriers was used in an aggregated, anonymized format to make sure no privacy issues were broken.





South Korea – using Geo-location data





Using Geo-locating data, the government texts people to let them know if they were in the vicinity of a diagnosed individual. The information conveyed can include the person’s age, gender, and detailed location history.





China – using Geo-location data along with additional mass surveillance technologies





The surveillance mechanisms are the most pervasive and draconian. In addition to the use of their mass video surveillance (CCTV) systems, the government also utilizes the widespread apps Alipay and WeChat. These apps now include health codes – green, yellow, or red – set by the Chinese government. This health status is then used in hundreds of cities (and soon nationwide) to determine whether people are allowed to ride the subway, take a train, enter a building, or even exit a highway.







