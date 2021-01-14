New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Big Data & Data Analytics Market in National Security & Law Enforcement: 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007734/?utm_source=GNW
62% and reach $17.27 billion by 2026.
The use of big data and data analytics by Homeland Security, Defense, Public Safety organizations and intelligence agencies is on the rise, mostly because the world is becoming more digital and connected. This is creating new opportunities, not only for data collection and storage, but also for intelligence processing, exploitation, dissemination, and analysis. Big data and data analytics technologies can increase the investigative capabilities of intelligence organizations in many relevant aspects, including: war on crime & terror, defense from cyber-attacks, public safety analytics, disaster and mass incident management, and development of predictive capabilities. All fields of Intelligence benefit from big data growth including Osint Market, Sigint Market, Cyber defense activities, financial investigations.
Direct threats to the national security and public safety of countries are on the rise and have evolved from large-scale nation-to-nation conflicts to more pinpointed and contained conflicts. These threats, such as lone-wolf attacks, terrorism, natural disasters, organized crime, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and cybercrime have changed the way nations are dealing with their national security issues. These new security threats and risks to the national safety of nations will force homeland security and public safety organizations to adopt new technologies and systems that are better equipped to deal with more advanced modes of operations as well as the massive amounts of data that they generate and can be used against them.
As governments and agencies adopt new technologies as part of their digital modernization programs – from automation to AI to 5G-enabled edge devices they all understand that the success of these efforts depends upon fueling this digital infrastructure in a secure manner with the vast flow of data available from external sources, internal systems, and connected sensors and platforms. Whoever is able to reach data superiority and leverage (big) data will gain critical advantages. Therefore, big data and data analytics have become a cornerstone for operations for intelligence, police, first responders, military and even border control operations for the last years. These organizations have all been dealing with data collection, analysis, and dissemination for years. However, today, advanced big data analytics as well as AI is changing the way they are monitoring, gathering, and analyzing sources and transforming them into a much more data-driven, precise, and efficient organization.
The big data and data analytics Market in Homeland Security, National Security and Public Safety market are boosted by the following drivers:
This market report, covering Homeland Security big data and data analytics, is a valuable resource for executives interested in Big Data Intelligence markets. It has been explicitly customized for potential investors, big data companies, Intelligence agencies as well as security and government decision makers, to enable them to benchmark business plans, as well as identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends, and risks.
Questions answered in this market report include:
The market analysis examines big data and data analytics spending in the Homeland Security and Public Safety market in terms of 4 key independent aspects: vertical markets, countries, technologies, technology subtypes, and data sources. Each aspect is analyzed thoroughly to better understand the market and the business opportunities it holds. These aspects and the corresponding analysis include:
The homeland security big data market forecast report presents in 437 pages, 84 tables and 186 figures, analysis of 19 national, 9 vertical, 9 technological markets and 9 distinctive data sources. The report presents for each submarket 2019 data and projects the 2020-2026 big data and data analytics market forecast and technologies.
Market data is analyzed via 4 key independent perspectives: with a highly-fragmented market, we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 4 orthogonal market segments:
The Big Data in HLS Market report presents leading companies operating in the market by technology (profiles, products and contact information):
Big data analytics techniques are well-suited for tracking and controlling the spread of COVID-19 around the world. Homeland Security and Intelligence agencies are taking part in the fight to mitigate COVID-19 and are utilizing big data analytics to do so. Geo-location and other mobile phone tracking technologies are only of some of the big data technologies that are being used globally by these agencies as part of a larger strategy of people tracking & tracing to mitigate the pandemic.
According to our analysis, there are four different approaches or levels of surveillance that governments have chosen to implement, while using personal data at different levels to keep track of their citizens. In most countries, homeland security & public safety agencies are taking part in these operations.
Singapore – using Bluetooth technology
The “TraceTogether” app, which needs to be downloaded by the citizens, uses Bluetooth to track nearby phones (without location tracking), keeps local logs of those contacts, and only uploads them to the Ministry of Health when the user chooses/consents, presumably after a diagnosis, so those contacts can be alerted. Moreover, Singapore plans to open-source the app and has mentioned that they won’t save personal data for an extended period of time (most likely over 14 days). It should be mentioned that the UK government is developing a similar app for their use.
Germany – using mobile network data
The cellular carrier Deutsche Telekom has shared location data with the government to analyze trends and big data insight, not specific movements. In general, data from cell phone carriers was used in an aggregated, anonymized format to make sure no privacy issues were broken.
South Korea – using Geo-location data
Using Geo-locating data, the government texts people to let them know if they were in the vicinity of a diagnosed individual. The information conveyed can include the person’s age, gender, and detailed location history.
China – using Geo-location data along with additional mass surveillance technologies
The surveillance mechanisms are the most pervasive and draconian. In addition to the use of their mass video surveillance (CCTV) systems, the government also utilizes the widespread apps Alipay and WeChat. These apps now include health codes – green, yellow, or red – set by the Chinese government. This health status is then used in hundreds of cities (and soon nationwide) to determine whether people are allowed to ride the subway, take a train, enter a building, or even exit a highway.
