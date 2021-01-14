New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Big Data & Data Analytics Market in National Security & Law Enforcement: 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007734/?utm_source=GNW

The use of big data and data analytics by Homeland Security, Defense, Public Safety organizations and intelligence agencies is on the rise, mostly because the world is becoming more digital and connected. This is creating new opportunities, not only for data collection and storage, but also for intelligence processing, exploitation, dissemination, and analysis. Big data and data analytics technologies can increase the investigative capabilities of intelligence organizations in many relevant aspects, including: war on crime & terror, defense from cyber-attacks, public safety analytics, disaster and mass incident management, and development of predictive capabilities. All fields of Intelligence benefit from big data growth including Osint Market, Sigint Market, Cyber defense activities, financial investigations.



Direct threats to the national security and public safety of countries are on the rise and have evolved from large-scale nation-to-nation conflicts to more pinpointed and contained conflicts. These threats, such as lone-wolf attacks, terrorism, natural disasters, organized crime, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and cybercrime have changed the way nations are dealing with their national security issues. These new security threats and risks to the national safety of nations will force homeland security and public safety organizations to adopt new technologies and systems that are better equipped to deal with more advanced modes of operations as well as the massive amounts of data that they generate and can be used against them.



As governments and agencies adopt new technologies as part of their digital modernization programs – from automation to AI to 5G-enabled edge devices they all understand that the success of these efforts depends upon fueling this digital infrastructure in a secure manner with the vast flow of data available from external sources, internal systems, and connected sensors and platforms. Whoever is able to reach data superiority and leverage (big) data will gain critical advantages. Therefore, big data and data analytics have become a cornerstone for operations for intelligence, police, first responders, military and even border control operations for the last years. These organizations have all been dealing with data collection, analysis, and dissemination for years. However, today, advanced big data analytics as well as AI is changing the way they are monitoring, gathering, and analyzing sources and transforming them into a much more data-driven, precise, and efficient organization.





The big data and data analytics Market in Homeland Security, National Security and Public Safety market are boosted by the following drivers:





The increased use of smartphones, wearables, and other smart connected devices (cars, machines, IoT, etc.), which will continue to create enormous amounts of information that Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations can use to their advantage, mostly in Sigint (signal intelligence) related activities.

Technological advancements in data collection, storage, analytics, and visualization, which will allow organizations to increase the amount of data they generate, as well as to produce more actionable intelligence to support real-time decision making.

Increased investment in data analysis and visualization capabilities by Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations, which act as a major catalyst for the implementation of big data and data analytics solutions.

In 2018 Palantir won a lawsuit against the U.S. Army to enforce the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act of 1994. The law requires the U.S. federal government to consider commercially available software before attempting to start custom-developing projects on its own. The outcome of the lawsuit has transformed the way in which the U.S. military purchases software on behalf of its soldiers and services members. It should be mentioned that the court’s ruling and the ensuing shift in government procurement affects the entire U.S. federal government, not only military.

The adoption of cloud technology by governmental agencies, which will also act as a stimulus towards analytics implementation. Given that most organizations do not have the in-house infrastructure to support big data analytics, several of them must turn to cloud solutions, which will make the use of data analytics easier.

The cost of cloud data storage, which continues to decrease and encourage a move to the cloud.

The growing generation of data-aware and data professionals – HLS data scientists.

The rise of state-of-the-art attack technologies (e.g., cyber-warfare, encrypted communication, cyber-crime, chemical warfare agents, and GPS jammers) as well as other advanced techniques employed by terror organizations (such as, ISIS and state-sponsored terror groups) and other 21st century criminals, which make it harder for Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations to track them down. Big data and data analytics is one of the preferred ways to deal with this new reality.

Increased lone-wolf attacks, cyber-attacks, data fraud, deepfake & fake news activities have put an emphasis on the need of homeland security and national security agencies to create stronger big data and data analytics capabilities.

A growing number of countries increase monitoring of citizen activities claiming enforcement of public order. Countries such as Russia, Turkey and China are expected to increase investments in big data gathering and intelligence gathering for internal security on vast amount of people. While civil liberties are under threat, Intelligence organizations budgets are on the rise not only in these countries, but also in other countries that were perceived as more liberal and face internal terror threats.



This market report, covering Homeland Security big data and data analytics, is a valuable resource for executives interested in Big Data Intelligence markets.





Questions answered in this market report include:





What will be the big data market size in Homeland Security and Public Safety in 2019-2026? What will the relevant trends be during that time?

Which submarkets in this field provide attractive business opportunities?

Which countries are expected to invest most in big data and data analytics capabilities within Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations?

Which distinctive data sources will be used by Homeland Security and Public Safety agencies and which technologies will be needed in order to exploit them?

Which market sectors are estimated to make greater use of Homeland Security big data and data analytics capabilities?

What are the big data and data analytics in Homeland Security and Public Safety market drivers and inhibitors?

The market analysis examines big data and data analytics spending in the Homeland Security and Public Safety market in terms of 4 key independent aspects: vertical markets, countries, technologies, technology subtypes, and data sources. Each aspect is analyzed thoroughly to better understand the market and the business opportunities it holds. These aspects and the corresponding analysis include:





19 national markets

9 vertical markets

3 technology markets

9 distinctive data source markets

The homeland security big data market forecast report presents in 437 pages, 84 tables and 186 figures, analysis of 19 national, 9 vertical, 9 technological markets and 9 distinctive data sources.

Market data is analyzed via 4 key independent perspectives: with a highly-fragmented market, we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 4 orthogonal market segments:





By 19 National Big Data Markets: USA Canada Germany France UK Italy Spain Australia India China South Korea Japan Brazil Mexico Colombia GCC South Africa Kenya Nigeria



By 9 Vertical Markets: Government Intelligence Agencies Law Enforcement and 1st Responders such as police intelligence Defense/Military Intelligence Financial Services Industry & Fraud Detection Big Data Analytics in Cyber Security Border Control & Customs Mass Transportation (Air, Sea & Land) Intelligence Fusion Centers Critical Infrastructure Security



By 3 Technological Markets: Big Data Hardware Big Data Software Big Data Services



By 9 Distinctive Data Sources: Communications – Sigint (including GPS) – Big Data in Signal Intelligence market Video Cyber Security Related Data OSINT Market – Open Source Intelligence (Social Media and Web) Government DBs Financial- Financial Intelligence Geospatial Customs/Border Sources Vehicle Data – (Car Intelligence – Carint)



The Big Data in HLS Market report presents leading companies operating in the market by technology (profiles, products and contact information):





Storage and Data Warehouse – Teradata, Oracle, Microsoft, Dell, Cisco Systems, Hadoop Systems Compute – Amazon Web Services, Google Compute Engine SQL and NoSQL – SAP, Redis Labs, MongoDB Data Analytics – Palantir Intelligence, Splunk, IBM Watson Analytics, HP Enterprise, SAS, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, Actian, Raytheon, Atos, SAIC, ManTech International, Govini, Thales, Pyramid, Hitachi Vantara, Siren, Altamira, Ironbrick, RipJar, Nuix, PredPol, Forensic Logic, Numerica, Penlink, LexisNexis Data Visualization – Tableau Software, TIBCO Software, QlikView, MicroStrategy, SemanticAI Professional Services – Accenture, PwC, Deloitte



Big data analytics techniques are well-suited for tracking and controlling the spread of COVID-19 around the world. Homeland Security and Intelligence agencies are taking part in the fight to mitigate COVID-19 and are utilizing big data analytics to do so. Geo-location and other mobile phone tracking technologies are only of some of the big data technologies that are being used globally by these agencies as part of a larger strategy of people tracking & tracing to mitigate the pandemic.





According to our analysis, there are four different approaches or levels of surveillance that governments have chosen to implement, while using personal data at different levels to keep track of their citizens. In most countries, homeland security & public safety agencies are taking part in these operations.





Singapore – using Bluetooth technology





The “TraceTogether” app, which needs to be downloaded by the citizens, uses Bluetooth to track nearby phones (without location tracking), keeps local logs of those contacts, and only uploads them to the Ministry of Health when the user chooses/consents, presumably after a diagnosis, so those contacts can be alerted. Moreover, Singapore plans to open-source the app and has mentioned that they won’t save personal data for an extended period of time (most likely over 14 days). It should be mentioned that the UK government is developing a similar app for their use.





Germany – using mobile network data





The cellular carrier Deutsche Telekom has shared location data with the government to analyze trends and big data insight, not specific movements. In general, data from cell phone carriers was used in an aggregated, anonymized format to make sure no privacy issues were broken.





South Korea – using Geo-location data





Using Geo-locating data, the government texts people to let them know if they were in the vicinity of a diagnosed individual. The information conveyed can include the person’s age, gender, and detailed location history.

China – using Geo-location data along with additional mass surveillance technologies





The surveillance mechanisms are the most pervasive and draconian. In addition to the use of their mass video surveillance (CCTV) systems, the government also utilizes the widespread apps Alipay and WeChat. These apps now include health codes – green, yellow, or red – set by the Chinese government. This health status is then used in hundreds of cities (and soon nationwide) to determine whether people are allowed to ride the subway, take a train, enter a building, or even exit a highway.



