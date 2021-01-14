New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agriculture Analytics Market by Application Area, Component, Farm Size, Deployment Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721748/?utm_source=GNW

However, lack of standardization practices is one of the factors hindering the market growth. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the agriculture analytics market size based on component, application areas, farm size, deployment mode, and region.

The COVID-19 impact on various countries has affected the availability of labor, harvesting of crops, and disrupted crop monitoring.Digital agricultural processes such as drones and automated machines are expected not only to increase productivity, but also will require less manpower.



Countries such as China, France, and the US have taken steps to increase the adoption of digital agriculture technologies to cope up with the current crisis situation. Even in other countries such as India and Spain, the demand for digital agriculture is expected to grow as a long-term positive effect of the COVID-19 situation.



Live Stock Analytics: The fastest-growing segment of the agriculture analytics market, by application

Agriculture analytics solution and services helps livestock producers make better decisions by acquiring real-time information about animals and improve various livestock management process like feeding management, heat stress management, milk harvesting, breed management, behaviour monitoring and management, calf management, genetic management, and cattle sorting. Livestock analytics involves using different devices such as RFID, GPS, feeding systems, farm management systems, robotic milking machines, and other software technology solutions to improve the farm production.



Large Farms: The largest growing farm sizesegment of the agriculture analytics market.

Technological advancements and growing focus to follow modern farming practices have made farmers and growers implement advanced agriculture analytics solution.Large farm producers have the capital to invest on new technologies as compare to small and mid-size farm producers which allow them to develop a well-equipped next-generation agricultural infrastructure.



Agriculture analytics solution implemented on this agricultural infrastructure help farmers make data-based decisions such as which crops to plant for their next harvest, soil health, water availability, and predictions on rainfall.



APAC: The fastest growing region in the agriculture analytics market.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for agriculture analytics solution and services.Growing economies in countries such as China, Australia and New Zealand, India, and Israel provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the agriculture analytics solution and services in APAC region.



Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Breakdown of primaries

The studies contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%

• By Region: North America: 25%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 5%



The agriculture analytics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Deere & Company (US), IBM (US), SAP SE (Germany), Trimble (US), Monsanto (US), Oracle (US), Accenture (Ireland), Iteris (US), Taranis (Israel), Agribotix (US), Agrivi (UK), DTN (US), aWhere (US), Conservis Corporation (US), DeLaval (Sweden), FBN (US), Farmers Edge (US), GEOSYS (US), Granular (US), Gro Intelligence (US), Proagrica (UK), PrecisionHawk (US), RESSON (Canada), Stesalit Systems (India), AgVue Technologies (US), Fasal (India), AGEYE Technologies (US), HelioPas AI (Baden-Württemberg), OneSoil (Belarus), and Root AI (US).



Research Coverage

The report segments the agriculture analytics market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and Latin America), component (solutions and services), application area (farm analytics, livestock analytics, aquaculture analytics), others (orchid, forestry, and horticulture), by Farm size (large Farms, Small and Medium-Sized Farms), by deployment mode (cloud and on-premises), and region.

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the agriculture analytics market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall agriculture analytics market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



