Planar segment is expected to dominate the solid oxide fuel cell market

The planar segment is expected to be the largest market, by type, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the simple geometry and relatively easier construction process. Planar type of solid oxide fuel cells is typically designed in such a way that the ceramic fuel cell modules are arranged one above the other in a sandwich-type design with the electrolyte inserted between the electrodes

Stationary segment is expected to dominate the solid oxide fuel cell market“

The stationary segment of the market, by application, is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.The growth of the stationary segment is driven by the increasing focus on hydrogen-powered fuel cells for back-up power.



The market for the stationary segment in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the fact that the governments of South Korea, China, and Japan are highly focusing on utilizing renewable energy and hence opting for utility-scale SOFC power plant.



North America to lead the global solid oxide fuel cell market in terms of value

North America is the largest solid oxide fuel cell, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.The region has been segmented, by country, into US and Canada.



US is the largest and fastest growing market in the region.The growth in this country can be attributed to the high demand for fuel cell power generation, as well as increasing research and development for hydrogen generation.



In addition, government policies and subsidies, including the Department of Energy’s (DoE’s) Solid State Energy Conversion Alliance (SECA) Program, are the prime driving factors for growth in the US market.



The global solid oxide fuel cell market is dominated by leading players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the solid oxide fuel cell market include Bloom Energy (US), Ceres Power (UK), Mitsubishi Power (Japan), Aisin Seiki Co (Japan), and Hitachi Zosen (Japan).



