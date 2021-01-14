New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyethylene Foams Market by Type, by Density, by End-Use Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04622894/?utm_source=GNW





Medical is the fastest growing end-use application in polyethylene market, in terms of volume.XLPE foams are unique, closed-cell materials used widely to create medical packaging solutions.



Certain grades of XLPE foams are expanded in a natural process, using nitrogen verses chemical expansion.The XLPE foam is hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and latex-free and can come in contact with skin and can also be used in operating rooms.



It has a cushion-like feeling, it is water resistant and also has the capability of being gamma sterilized to be used with medical devices.



Protective packaging segment is projected to be the largest end-use market of polyethylene foams.



Protective packaging is the largest application segment, in terms of both volume and value, between 2020 and 2025.Protective packaging is used in a wide variety applications including fruits and vegetables, automotive, aerospace, appliance, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.



Economic growth and demographic change is a major factor driving the packaging industry.Incomes are expected to rise, which will lead to increase in consumer spending on packaged goods as well as strengthening the middle class people to engage towards global brands and shopping habits.



Another driving factor for packaging industry is the increase in the demand for pharmaceutical products due to rising life expectance, especially in developed markets like Japan.



XLPE type is the fastest-growing segment of the polyethylene foams market.



XLPE type is the fastest-growing segment, in terms of volume, between 2020 and 2025.XPLE foam also known as cross-linked polyethylene foam is a closed-cell foam which is characterized by a compact feel and resistance to water.



It has many of the same properties as polyethylene foam but also has the ability to protect Class "A" surfaces (surface that can either be seen or touched or both) and is consequently used extensively in the packaging of medical products and equipment.



APAC is the fastest market for polyethylene foams during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for polyethylene foams during the forecast period.The growth of the market is propelled by the increasing use of PE foam in packaging, automotive, footwear, sports & recreational, and building & construction industries.



The continuous growth in the manufacturing of products for domestic use, as well as exports, drives the demand for PE foam in the region. The demand for high-quality products, rising population, and the growing end-use industries have led to innovation and development in the market.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 3 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 1 – 18%

• By Designation: D Level – 27%, C Level – 18%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: APAC – 55%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America- 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%



The key companies profiled in this report are Armacell LLC (Luxembourg), JSP (Japan), Zotefoams PLC (UK), Sealed Air (US), and Recticel N.V. (Belgium).



Research Coverage:

The polyethylene foams market has been segmented based on type (Non-XLPE, XLPE), *density (LDPE, HDPE), end-use application (protective packaging, automotive, building & construction, assembly, footwear, sports & recreational, medical), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa). The type segment is further analyzed for each country in the respective regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on polyethylene foams offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for polyethylene foams across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market



