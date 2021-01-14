Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable predictions, North America emergency medical supplies market is estimated to exceed a valuation of USD 22 billion by 2026. The rapid expansion of this business domain can be credited to high occurrence of chronic conditions, increasing number of COVID-19 cases, and widespread adoption of emergency care devices.

Over the years, North America has witnessed an alarming increase in number of patients suffering from chronic conditions such as arthritis, leukemia, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. In fact, the Centers for Diseases Control & Prevention claims that around 139 million emergency department visits were recorded in the year 2017. This high number of inpatient admissions has augmented the demand for emergency medical supplies, thereby stimulating the industry outlook in North America.

The unexpected outbreak of COVID-19, which affected around 1.2 million people in Canada and the United States has also increased the adoption rates of emergency medical services in the region. However, high equipment costs and strict regulatory scenario could potentially hamper North America emergency medical supplies industry remuneration in the forthcoming years.

Insights to market segmentations

By type

Estimates cite that infection control products segment captured 22% share in North America emergency medical supplies market in the year 2019 and is likely to showcase similar expansion trends in the forthcoming years. Increased pervasiveness of swine flu, Ebola virus, COVID-19 and influenza have fueled the popularity of infection control products in North America, thereby favoring the overall market scenario.

Application spectrum

North America emergency medical supplies industry size from cardiac care applications was appraised at USD 3.7 billion in the year 2019 and is predicted to expand continuously during the forecast duration. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and escalating expenditure towards treatment of such disorders are facilitating the business scenario in North America.

Distribution channel

Estimates claim that the E-commerce segment accounted for 27.3% market share in 2019 and is expected to grow consistently in the ensuing years. Rising internet penetration and availability of various types of products on online platforms are augmenting North America emergency medical supplies industry size from e-commerce distribution channel.

End-user scope

North America emergency medical supplies industry share from hospitals had reached a valuation of USD 4 billion in the year 2019. Rising number of emergency-related department visits, growing elderly population, mounting cases of disease outbreaks, and easy accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities in hospitals are adding traction to the regional market size.

Geographical Landscape

U.S. emergency medical supplies industry accounted for USD 12 billion in the year 2019 and is anticipated to showcase a robust growth during the estimated timeframe. Favorable federal regulations and surging R&D investments in order to produce high quality respiratory equipment, ventilators, gloves, and masks amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic are swaying the business dynamics in the United States.

North America Emergency Medical Supplies Market by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Patient Handling Equipment

Wheelchairs & Scooters Medical Beds Patient Lifting Equipment Others

Wound Care Supplies

Sutures and Staples Dressings and Bandages Others

Cardiac Equipment

Pacemaker Defibrillation Supplies Others

Therapeutic Respiratory Devices

Inhalers Ventilators Tubes Others

Diagnostic Monitoring Equipment

Pulse Oximetry Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors ECG Monitors

Infection Control Products

Head Protection Equipment Eye and Face Protection Equipment Hand and Arm Protection Equipment Others

North America Emergency Medical Supplies Market by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Trauma

Respiratory Care

Cardiac Care

Others

North America Emergency Medical Supplies Market End-user Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

E-commerce

Retail Stores

Others

North America Emergency Medical Supplies Market by Geographical Reach (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

United States

Canada

North America Emergency Medical Supplies Market Competitive Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

3M Company

Koninklijke Phillips N.V.

Bayer Corp.

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton & Dickinson Company

Johnson and Johnson

Smiths Medical Inc.

GE Healthcare

Cardinal Health Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Stryker Corp.

Chapter 8. North America Emergency Medical Supplies Market Share, By Country

