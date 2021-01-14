Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



PSRAM is a combinational form of a dynamic RAM (DRAM) that incorporates various refresh and control circuits on-chip that allows the operating characteristics to closely resemble those of an SRAM.



Determined by multi-core computing, virtualization, and processor integration trends, the global electronics and semiconductor industry has increasingly been feeling the requirements for main memory solutions that are capable of achieving data rates of up to 6400Mbps, with the same or lower power dissipation levels, as that of current advanced conventional memory solutions.



The semiconductor memory manufacturing industry is expected to face significant challenges over the next six years period as it would witness the evolution of the emerging next generation memory technologies.



Rapid technological advancements and increased usage of consumer electronics keep America at the top position. APAC market is set to witness the highest growth in the coming years with increasing popularity and developments of PSRAM applications in emerging economies of India, China, Korea and Japan.



Key Topics Covered:



1. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market -Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle

5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - BY DENSITY (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis

6.3.1. 6-Bit

6.3.2. 16-Bit

6.3.3. 32-Bit

6.3.4. 64-Bit

6.3.5. 126-Bit

6.3.6. Others



7. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - BY PACKAGING (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Multi-Chip Package

7.1.1. NAND Based

7.1.2. NOR Based

7.2. System-in-Package (SiP)

7.3. Multi-Chip Module

7.4. Others



8. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - BY PRODUCTS (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Computation Devices

8.2. Networking Devices

8.3. Mobile Phones

8.4. Gaming Devices

8.5. Home Appliances

8.6. Storage Devices

8.7. Wearable Devices

8.8. Others



9. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Consumer Electronics

9.3. Telecom & Networking

9.4. Industrial Applications

9.5. Automotive Electronics

9.6. Aerospace and Defense

9.7. Others



10. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.1. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - North America Segment Research

10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

10.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.2.2. Revenue and Trends

10.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size

10.2.5.1. U.S.

10.2.5.2. Canada

10.2.5.3. Mexico

10.2.5.4. Rest of North America

10.3. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) - South America Segment Research

10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.4.2. Revenue and Trends

10.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size

10.4.5.1. Brazil

10.4.5.2. Venezuela

10.4.5.3. Argentina

10.4.5.4. Ecuador

10.4.5.5. Peru

10.4.5.6. Colombia

10.4.5.7. Costa Rica

10.4.5.8. Rest of South America

10.5. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) - Europe Segment Research

10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.6.2. Revenue and Trends

10.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size

10.6.5.1. U.K

10.6.5.2. Germany

10.6.5.3. Italy

10.6.5.4. France

10.6.5.5. Netherlands

10.6.5.6. Belgium

10.6.5.7. Spain

10.6.5.8. Denmark

10.6.5.9. Rest of Europe

10.7. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) - APAC Segment Research

10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.8.2. Revenue and Trends

10.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

10.8.5.1. China

10.8.5.2. Australia

10.8.5.3. Japan

10.8.5.4. South Korea

10.8.5.5. India

10.8.5.6. Taiwan

10.8.5.7. Malaysia



11. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - Entropy

11.1. New product launches

11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



12. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market Company Analysis

12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

12.2. Fujitsu Ltd

12.3. Integrated Silicon Solutions Inc

12.4. Micron Technology, Inc

12.5. Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology Inc

12.6. NEC Electronics

12.7. Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc

12.8. Renesas Technology Corp

12.9. UTMC Microelectronic Systems Inc

12.10. White Electronic Designs Corp

12.11. Winbond Electronics Corp

12.12. Company 12

12.13. Company 13

12.14. Company 14 and more

*Financials would be provided on a best efforts basis for private companies



13. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - Appendix

13.1. Abbreviations

13.2. Sources



14. PSRAM (Pseudo Static Ram) Market - Methodology

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Company Expert Interviews

14.1.2. Industry Databases

14.1.3. Associations

14.1.4. Company News

14.1.5. Company Annual Reports

14.1.6. Application Trends

14.1.7. New Products and Product database

14.1.8. Company Transcripts

14.1.9. R&D Trends

14.1.10. Key Opinion Leaders Interviews

14.1.11. Supply and Demand Trends



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gnkwjf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900