Press Release January 14, 2021

Preliminary figures for the fourth quarter show 30 percent sales growth and increased profitability

During the fourth quarter, the Covid-19 pandemic only had a minor net impact on Hexatronic. Preliminary sales for the fourth quarter amounted to approximately 600 MSEK (463), which corresponds to 30 percent growth, mainly organic. EBITA for the fourth quarter is expected to be between 62 and 67 MSEK (28).

The order backlog at the end of the quarter was 97 percent higher than at the same time last year, of which half of the increase is driven by already communicated submarine cable orders. Since the second quarter of 2020 Hexatronic has chosen to publish preliminary sales and profitability figures due to the prevailing uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the fourth quarter, we only see a slight net impact due to Covid-19. But with the introduction of stricter restrictions in large parts of the world, there is continued uncertainty going forward.

Our overall assessment remains that the experience of Covid-19 will lead to increased investments in communication networks, both fixed and wireless, " says Henrik Larsson Lyon, Hexatronic´s Chief Executive Officer.

