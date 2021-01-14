Primary insider Yngve Aslaksen Gram has agreed to buy 160 000 shares in Belships ASA from the company at a price of NOK 6.45 per share. After this transaction, Yngve Aslaksen Gram owns 160 000 shares and 16 200 share options in the company. After the transaction Belships ASA owns 388 000 treasury shares.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act