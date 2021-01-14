Pune, India, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cyclohexanone market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 10,462.4 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the rising automotive sector and the growing demand for nylon across several industrial applications that is likely to boost the demand for advanced cyclohexanone globally. Fortune Business Insights, published this information, in its latest report, titled, “Cyclohexanone Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Caprolactam, Adipic Acid, Solvents, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 7,690.4 million in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.

The effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities. This will bode well for the growth of the global market shortly.

Cyclohexanone is an organic compound that is colorless to pale yellow in appearance and has a pleasant odor in nature. It is less dense than water and has demand from several end-user industries, mainly in the production of nylon and its by-products across the globe. Additionally, it is used as a solvent for paints, lacquers, degreasers, coatings, and others.



The global cyclohexanone market is fragmented by the presence of key players that are focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities to strengthen their positions during the forecast period. Furthermore, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies to maintain their presence in the market.





October 2020 – DOMO Chemicals announced its plant to build a new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Zhejiang, China. The company has invested around USD 14.10 million in the development of the nylon plant that will have the capacity to process 50,000 tons of renewable and advanced nylon compounds annually.





The global market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.





Rising Automotive Sector to Augment Cyclohexanone Demand

The rising technological advancement backed by the availability of high disposable income is driving the sales of high-end automotive across the globe. The growing demand for lightweight components in the automotive is leading the manufacturers to develop materials such as nylon and nylon 66 that are durable and lightweight. This is likely to drive the demand for advanced cyclohexanone products in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the increasing demand for nylon owing to its strong rigidness and durability from several end-user industries is expected to boost the global cyclohexanone market growth during the forecast period.





Adipic Acid Held 26.2% Market Share in 2019

The adipic acid segment, based on application, held a market share of about 26.2% in 2019 and is expected to gain momentum owing to its increasing adoption as high-end solvent for several industrial applications such as inks, coatings, and pesticides.





Asia-Pacific to Remain Dominant; Rising Automotive Industry to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase considerable growth and hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the rising automotive industry backed by the large presence of automotive manufacturing plants that is driving the demand for advanced cyclohexanone in the region. Asia-Pacific stood at USD 4,794.7 million in 2019.

The market in Europe is anticipated to experience substantial growth backed by the high demand for lightweight components in the automotive sector that is propelling the manufacturers to develop nylon materials derived from cyclohexanone in the region between 2020 and 2027.





Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Emerging Trends

Key Insights
Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
Industry SWOT Analysis
Regulatory Analysis
Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Application Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cyclohexanone Market
Supply Chain Challenges
Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact
Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Cyclohexanone Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
Key Findings / Summary
Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Application (Volume/Value)
Caprolactam
Adipic Acid
Solvents
Others
By Region (Volume/Value)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa



