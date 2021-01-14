New York, NY, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Bioplastic Textile Market By Material (Polylactic Acid [PLA], Polyhydroxyalkanoates [PHA], Polyhydroxybutyrate [PHB], Bio-polyester [Bio-PES], and Bio-polyamide [Bio-PA]), By Source (Sugarcane, Beet, Corn Starch, and Cassava), By End-Use (Home Textiles, Clothing, and Footwear), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Bioplastic Textile Market was estimated at USD 1.04 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2026. The global Bioplastic Textile Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026”.

Biodegradable plastics including polylactic acid, poly (glycolide), and polyhydroxyalkanoate are extensively used in the textile sector owing to the high demand for eco-friendly materials. The myriad functionalities and biomass utilities are likely to upsurge the bioplastic textile industry. The bioplastics are used in textile products such as medical fabrics, sports bags, etc.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Market Drivers:

The changing consumer preferences and inclination toward sustainable products are helping the Bioplastic Textile market gain momentum during the forecast period. Furthermore, favorable government regulations and environment-friendly raw materials will help offer new opportunities for the industry. The negative impact of synthetic fibers on aquatic life and surrounding is increasing the prominence of bioplastic textile across the globe. Additionally, the increasing number of microfibers entering the rivers or oceans despite the wastewater treatment is increasing the demand for bioplastic help prohibit water contamination. The high demand for bio-based products owing to the green credits associated with sustainable product purchase and stringent government policies are likely to generate ample opportunities for the market in the forecast timeline.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the global Bioplastic Textile market include Ercros SA, Adidas, Teijin, Lacoste, ZS Fabrics, Gucci, Unitika, Puma, Patagonia, NatureWorks LLC, Reebok, Versace, and Offset Warehouse.

Market Segment Dominance:

Corn starch holds the majority of the market share during the forecast period

The acceptance of corn starch as the basic raw material for the production of PLA is projected to propel the growth of the global Bioplastic Textile market. Additionally, its biodegradable nature and use in the textile, feedstock, and other industries will further surge the market growth. The low cost, easy accessibility, and eco-friendly properties of corn starch are estimated to increase its use in bioplastic textile products.

·Polylactic acid leads the global Bioplastic Textile market

The polylactic acid material is expected to hold the majority of the market share. The dominance of this category is basically due to the polystyrene and polyethylene like properties that are predicted to help it make its way into the textile industry.

·Clothing category is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period

The clothing category is expected to dominate the Bioplastic Textile market during the forecast period owing to the presence of top market players and the development of innovative products.

The changing consumer preferences and inclination toward sustainable products are helping the Bioplastic Textile market gain momentum during the forecast period. Furthermore, favorable government regulations and environment-friendly raw materials will help offer new opportunities for the industry. The negative impact of synthetic fibers on aquatic life and surrounding is increasing the prominence of bioplastic textile across the globe. Additionally, the increasing number of microfibers entering the rivers or oceans despite the wastewater treatment is increasing the demand for bioplastic help prohibit water contamination. The high demand for bio-based products owing to the green credits associated with sustainable product purchase and stringent government policies are likely to generate ample opportunities for the market in the forecast timeline.

The global Bioplastic Textile market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Bioplastic Textile industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different material, source, end-use, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Browse the full “Bioplastic Textile Market By Material (Polylactic Acid [PLA], Polyhydroxyalkanoates [PHA], Polyhydroxybutyrate [PHB], Bio-polyester [Bio-PES], and Bio-polyamide [Bio-PA]), By Source (Sugarcane, Beet, Corn Starch, and Cassava), By End-Use (Home Textiles, Clothing, and Footwear), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-bioplastic-textile-market-by-material-polylactic-acid-1020

Regional Dominance:

·Europe is expected to dominate the global Bioplastic Textiles market

Europe Bioplastic Textile market is expected to dominate the global Bioplastic Textile market during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the development of innovative materials and a growing demand for environmental-friendly and sustainable materials in Europe. Additionally, stringent government regulations and surging investments have been fueling the demand for bioplastic products.

This report segments the global Bioplastic Textile market as follows:

Global Bioplastic Textile Market: Source Segmentation Analysis

Sugarcane

Beet

Corn Starch

Cassava

Global Bioplastic Textile Market: Material Segmentation Analysis

Polylactic Acid [PLA]

Polyhydroxyalkanoates [PHA]

Polyhydroxybutyrate [PHB]

Bio-polyester [Bio-PES]

Bio-polyamide [Bio-PA]

Global Bioplastic Textile Market: End-Use Segmentation Analysis

Home Textiles

Clothing

Footwear

