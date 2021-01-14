LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, MetaQuotes has announced its MetaTrader 5-based multi-asset offering product was adopted by JFD Group, the famous internationally licensed investment firm. All its European clients will be able to trade six iShares exchange-traded funds without paying a commission. The selected ETFs are listed on stock exchanges in Germany (XETRA), USA (NYSE Arca) and UK (XLON).



"We are achieving another milestone in our strategic roadmap by expanding our commission-free offering. It is always exciting to see how our team delivers innovative financial products bringing to reality JFD's mission to democratize the investment industry. So far, 2020 is a record-breaking year for us in terms of turnover and account openings which prove that we are on the right track in our development," said Mr. Lars Gottwik, founder and CEO of JFD. "In the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, many investors have become extremely cautious when building their portfolios and deciding where to spend their hard-earned money. The ability to consider another investment vehicle while reducing the trading costs can make a massive difference in performance."

JFD Group believes that we are witnessing the "new normal", where customer behavior shifts rapidly towards online research for the best deals and e-commerce. It is a matter of time to see more investment firms jumping on the commission-free bandwagon as the competition for client acquisition in the overly saturated financial industry is fierce.

"The MetaTrader 5 trading platform plays an instrumental role in our product development cycle," added Mr Gottwik. "MetaQuotes' platform gives us enough flexibility and technological robustness to perform complex integrations with our liquidity providers. The release of the commission-free ETFs, which are exclusively available on JFD's edition of MetaTrader 5, is another example of such a successful integration."

Established in 2000, MetaQuotes Software has been developing B2B software for brokerages, banks, hedge funds and stock exchanges. MetaQuotes is internationally known as a leader in the financial software market.

