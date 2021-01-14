Fort Myers, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) a high-growth oncology provider partners with the Community Oncology Alliance Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) helping fight for patients healthcare rights by deploying advocates not just locally but taking the issues directly to Capitol Hill.

CPAN is a national advocacy organization committed to raising awareness of independent, community cancer care and the issues that affect it. CPAN plays a vital role in advocating for patients making sure cancer care is affordable and accessible in the communities where they live.

Genesis Cancer Center in Hot Springs, Ark. and Vista Oncology in Olympia, Wash. are AON practices with local chapters raising awareness about patient rights to advanced treatments, clinical trials and affordable high-quality care without having to travel long distances.

“I am happy and honored to be a part of our newly created local chapter to help fight for patients and their healthcare rights and to make sure their voices are heard,” said Genesis Cancer Center Medical Oncologist Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and the patients they serve and is Chairman of the AON Advisory Board.

“AON’s visionary drivers are founded on helping community oncology practices thrive ensuring patients have access to exceptional cancer care close to home,” said AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. “With two AON practices actively working with CPAN, we are ensuring legislative policies affecting cancer patients like less personalized medicine, increased cancer care costs and rising medication prices are being pushed to the forefront—making their voices heard.”

From an operations standpoint, community oncology practices face many challenges including economic and administrative burdens, payer complexities and high procurement costs. In fact, data from the 2020 Community Oncology Alliance Practice Impact Report shows that since 2008, 1,748 community oncology clinics/practices have closed, merged or been acquired by a hospital, or are struggling financially.

There are currently 27 active CPAN chapters across the U.S. advocating in Washington, D.C. influencing policy and expressing the importance of community oncology. CPAN advocates at local chapters include patients, survivors, caregivers, family members, physicians, staff and community members.

Rose Gerber, Director of Patient Advocacy and Education for CPAN said, “We support the cure but we advocate for the care.” Gerber continued, “Local chapters are important to our cause of educating, engaging and activating cancer care advocates across the nation, helping to ensure patients benefit from quality, affordable and accessible cancer care.”

AON practices, Genesis Cancer Center and Vista Oncology, are working together with CPAN to mobilize community oncology advocates to become politically active and raise awareness of the healthcare issues affecting cancer patients.

