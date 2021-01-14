NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document scanning app CamScanner is one of the most popular tools used by project managers and employees working remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic. Adapted to the new work-from-home era, CamScanner has recently released a video tutorial and blog instructions of several innovative technologies in its application to help millions of users work from home more efficiently.



Addressing Work-from-Home Challenges

The Covid-19 pandemic gave start to a new “working-from-home economy” in early 2020 that now sees over 42 percent of the labor force working remotely full-time in the US alone – almost twice as many as those who are working on their business premises. According to Stanford economist Nicholas Bloom, the work-from-home trend is likely to continue long after the pandemic. Although working from home is becoming the new norm, a survey from Business Uncertainty shows that only 51 percent of those who work remotely can do so efficiently. A cause of their underperformance is the lack of proper tools and strategy.

In this new context, CamScanner aims to help businesses optimize communication and workflow with their employees, increasing their efficiency and productivity through innovative yet intuitive technology.

Digitalizing Hard Copies and Managing Workflow

The app CamScanner allows users to scan a wide variety of documents with a mobile device and turn them into JPG or PDF files. This function integrates automatic detection of page edges and background cropping to prevent post-scan image editing and increase efficiency. Users may also e-sign documents, add watermarks to files or even encrypt files with passwords before they share them with friends/co-workers remotely or upload them to Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive or even Evernote, for convenience.

Premium features include advanced optical character recognition (OCR) technology that recognizes typed or handwritten text and transforms scanned images into editable files. The app also allows users to organize files into categories, use tags, and quick search documents.

Dedicated to improving work efficiency, CamScanner focuses on optimizing all existing functions and plans to be the most powerful document management tool for both individual and business users in the near future.

CamScanner can be downloaded from APP Store or Google Play.

View How To Use CamScanner to Scan and Manage Documents on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDx71kVynhI&feature=youtu.be

Read more: https://en.intsig.com/category/camscanner_blog

Media Contact:

Kelly.brown@spider-news.com