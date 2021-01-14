SCANFIL PLC          MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS      14 January 2021  2 P.M.

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jokitalo Juha Petteri
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210114124916_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-01-13
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 110,000 Unit price: 3.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 110,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.57 EUR

SCANFIL PLC


Petteri Jokitalo
CEO


For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com