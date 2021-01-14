SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 14 January 2021 2 P.M.



Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jokitalo Juha Petteri

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210114124916_2

Transaction date: 2021-01-13

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 110,000 Unit price: 3.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 110,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.57 EUR





SCANFIL PLC





Petteri Jokitalo

CEO





For additional information:

CEO Petteri Jokitalo

tel. +358 8 4882 111

www.scanfil.com