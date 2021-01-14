SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 14 January 2021 2 P.M.
Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jokitalo Juha Petteri
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210114123555_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-01-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 110,000 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 110,000 Volume weighted average price: 6.5 EUR
SCANFIL PLC
Petteri Jokitalo
CEO
For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com
Scanfil Oyj
Sievi, FINLAND
