PURCHASE, NY, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, the first and only comprehensive virtual care system, today released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which highlights the company’s commitment to taking care of people, building trust, operating responsibly and having a positive impact on global communities. Through its inaugural CSR report, Teladoc Health sets an industry precedent for the ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, transparency and reporting.
“Now more than ever, Teladoc Health is committed to expanding equitable access to care and helping people attain their full health potential,” said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health. “Our mission, values and culture guide our actions as we deliver on the promise of whole-person virtual care and serve stakeholders around the world.”
Accomplishments and go-forward priorities highlighted within the CSR report align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and provide an outline of Teladoc Health’s commitment to positively impacting society. Highlights include:
To read Teladoc Health’s inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report, visit: https://www.teladochealth.com/resources/white-paper/csr-report/
About Teladoc Health:
Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.
