Denver, CO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Denver, CO) GOLFTEC, the world leader in golf improvement and club fitting, congratulates eight coaches from Training Centers across the country on being named to Golf Digest’s list of Best Young Teachers in America for 2021-2022.

Golf Digest’s Best Young Teachers in America list aggregates the nation’s best ‘up and coming’ golf coaches. Released every two years, GOLFTEC Coaches have been included before, but the 2021-2022 list includes eight of the companies Certified Personal Coaches – three more than the previous list.

With more than 200 centers located across the globe, GOLFTEC conducts more lessons than any other company in the world. Its unique fact-based approach has led to students dropping an average of seven strokes from their games. The global GOLFTEC coaching team is comprised of experienced instructors – many of whom are PGA Professionals – who have graduated from GOLFTEC University – a multi-week certification program based around both a curriculum of mastering advanced training of golf swing mechanics and GOLFTEC’s proprietary technology used in all Training Centers. Developing a comprehensive improvement plan for each student is the foundation of GOLFTEC’s philosophy and core tenet – to help people play better golf.

Those coaches honored are listed below:

Tim Boegh - Regional Manager, Director of Instruction, GOLFTEC Madison

Patrick Nuber - Director of Teaching Quality, GOLFTEC Headquarters

Nathan Morris - Center Manager, Director of Instruction, GOLFTEC Westminister

Brad Skupaka - Director of Teaching Quality, GOLFTEC Headquarters

Thomas Hawkeye Valdez - Certified Personal Coach, GOLFTEC Houston Galleria

Steve Lippincott - Regional Manager, Director of Instruction, GOLFTEC Carrollwood

Brian Gussis - Regional Manager, Director of Instruction, GOLFTEC Woodbridge

TJ Sullivan - Center Manager, Director of Instruction, GOLFTEC Oak Brook

(About GOLFTEC)

Since 1995, GOLFTEC has become the world’s largest provider of golf lessons and premium club fittings, operating more than 200 corporately-owned and franchised Training Centers in all major U.S. cities, Canada, China, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. A top employer of PGA Professionals, the company’s 700-plus highly-trained coaches leverage leading-edge technology for a completely fact-based approach to instruction, practice and club fitting. GOLFTEC’s leadership position in golf improvement is augmented by its SwingTRU Motion Study – the largest ever conducted on golf swing mechanics.

Patrick Hester GOLFTEC 303.223.2381 phester@golftec.com