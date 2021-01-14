SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced it has entered an exclusive sales agreement with Elements of Green, a European eCommerce marketplace for hemp CBD products, to offer its products across the United Kingdom.

As of today, PLUS 100% hemp CBD Gummies are available for sale in the United Kingdom exclusively through Elements of Green. The initial product offering will consist of Grapefruit CBD Uplift and Blueberry CBD Balance.

Since launching THC products in 2016, PLUS has emerged as a leading edibles brand in California, the world’s largest adult-use cannabis market.1 The Company launched its 100% hemp CBD line across the United States in September 2019.

"One of our goals at PLUS is to put our products in the hands of as many consumers as possible, and we believe working with Elements of Green provides us with the best opportunity to make that goal a reality in the United Kingdom," stated Jake Heimark, CEO and Co-founder of PLUS. “This represents an exciting opportunity for PLUS as our first expansion into the international market, and we are thrilled to be working with Elements of Green in taking this step as a company.”

"Partnering with PLUS, a leading edibles brand in the world’s largest adult-use cannabis market, for their initial hemp CBD expansion beyond the United States is a tremendous opportunity," commented Daniel Brody, CEO of Elements of Green. "We are excited to be the platform of choice for PLUS.”

(1) Arcview | BDS Analytics - State of the Legal Markets 7th Edition



Availability

Hemp CBD: PLUS 100% Hemp CBD-infused gummies are available for purchase in 43 states across the US at plusproducts.com and across the UK at www.elementsofgreen.com .

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Elements of Green

Elements of Green is a European eCommerce marketplace for lab-tested CBD products. The Company's extensive lineup of premium hemp-based CBD products are available in 27 countries across Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain. Elements of Green's web and mobile experience includes carefully curated products from brands from around the world. Visit today at www.elementsofgreen.com.

For further information contact:

Jake Heimark

CEO & Co-founder

ir@plusproducts.com

Investors:

Blake Brennan

Investor Relations

Blake@plusproducts.com

Tel +1 213.282.6987

Media:

Mattio Communications

plus@mattio.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (each, a “forward-looking statement”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) whether or not this expansion is the best way to put PLUS products in the hands of consumers in the UK hemp CBD market.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the success of the Company’s investments, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of the Company’s products, customer experience and retention, the continued development of adult-use sales channels, managements estimation of consumer demand in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete capital projects and facilities improvements, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the ability of the Company to implement initiatives and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fc685ae-9b08-4bf5-8f3a-3f1672c5dfc3