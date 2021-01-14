SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and observability platform for Enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the appointment of veteran technology leader Christina Kosmowski as President of the high-growth SaaS company.



The appointment comes at a time when both LogicMonitor’s global customer base and product capabilities continue to scale rapidly. Demand from enterprises seeking full visibility into complex, hybrid IT infrastructures has created a market opportunity predicted to grow to more than $100 billion by 2024, according to IDC. LogicMonitor is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunity. LogicMonitor recently ranked No. 378 on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™ due to the company’s impressive revenue growth of 255% over the past three years.

Kosmowski joins LogicMonitor after spearheading Global Customer Success and Services at publicly traded Slack (NYSE: WORK), where she was instrumental in scaling the business from $90 million in annual revenue to $1 billion in annual revenue. Prior to Slack, Kosmowski spent 15 years at Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), where she oversaw functions including renewals, consulting, support and customer success management and helped the company grow from $20 million to $10 billion.

As President, Kosmowski will lead LogicMonitor’s go-to-market strategy, research and development, and customer success practices as the company enters the next stage of its rapid growth trajectory. She will report to CEO Kevin McGibben and will work closely with McGibben and LogicMonitor’s leadership team to set the strategic path of the company moving forward.

“LogicMonitor is serving as a catalyst for digital transformation and IT modernization at a time when the ability to provide an uninterrupted digital customer experience can make or break a business,” said Kosmowski. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with LogicMonitor’s top-notch team and help elevate and scale this company as it continues to deliver a valuable, world-class IT observability platform.”

Kosmowski holds a board position at Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD), and is a founding limited partner of Operator Collective , a group of more than 100 of tech’s most sought-after operators, investors and founders from diverse backgrounds who invest in and accelerate the next generation of business-to-business technology.

“I am thrilled to welcome Christina to the LogicMonitor team,” said McGibben. “Christina brings vast hands-on leadership and operations experience from her nearly two decades of leadership roles at world-class SaaS technology companies. Her energy, enthusiasm and unique expertise in building global customer-centric enterprise software businesses makes her the perfect leader as LogicMonitor continues to grow and scale aggressively.”

Kosmowski began her career as a manufacturing engineer at Tenneco Packaging after receiving her bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern University and later transitioned into consulting. Kosmowski also worked as a project manager at Inforte, a global consulting firm specializing in e-business software applications.

