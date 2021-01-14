DEER PARK, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETON), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for rare pediatric diseases, today announced that it has acquired Canadian rights to ALKINDI® SPRINKLE from Diurnal Group plc (LSE AIM: DNL). Eton Pharmaceuticals currently commercializes ALKINDI® SPRINKLE in the United States as a replacement therapy for Adrenocortical Insufficiency (AI) in children under 17 years of age.



“Since launching ALKINDI® SPRINKLE in the United States, we have been overwhelmed by the strong interest we have received from endocrinologists and caregivers in Canada,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals. “We are pleased to be expanding our partnership with Diurnal to include the Canadian market. This exciting acquisition will allow us to leverage the early success we have experienced with ALKINDI® SPRINKLE in the United States market and will further advance us towards our goal of becoming an industry leading orphan drug company.”

”We continue to be impressed by Eton’s enthusiasm and vision for ALKINDI® SPRINKLE,” said Martin Whitaker, CEO of Diurnal Group plc. “We are pleased to extend our collaboration with Eton to potentially bring the product to pediatric patients in Canada suffering with adrenal insufficiency, where there is a significant unmet patient need.”

About ALKINDI SPRINKLE

ALKINDI® SPRINKLE is an immediate-release oral hydrocortisone granule preparation that has been specifically designed to meet the dosing needs of pediatric patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. ALKINDI® SPRINKLE is manufactured using commercially proven technology in four strengths: 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg and 5 mg, to give greater dosing flexibility to clinicians. Taste-masking excipients that are acceptable for pediatric use eliminate the bitter taste of hydrocortisone. ALKINDI® SPRINKLE has a shelf -life of three years at ambient temperature and does not require refrigeration. Additional information for U.S. patients and healthcare professionals is available at www.alkindisprinkle.com.



About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for rare pediatric diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from three FDA-approved products, including ALKINDI® SPRINKLE, Biorphen®, and Alaway Preservative Free®, and has six additional products that have been submitted to the FDA.



Company Contact:

David Krempa

dkrempa@etonpharma.com

612-387-3740